It’s 9/11 All Over Again | The Triangle

The date the Champlain South Tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida — June 24, 2021 — may not live in infamy the way December 7 and September 11 do, but it is one that is potentially no less significant for us. The sudden collapse of a large urban building, reduced to rubble in a single crash with major loss of life; the desperate, painstaking search for survivors; the slow acceptance of the calamity’s scope — all this cannot help but bring to mind the similar trauma of the World Trade Center attack 20 years ago.

Of course, the differences are as great as the pictorial resemblance. 9/11 was a planned terrorist attack from abroad, a deliberate act of war. It mobilized not only our own resources but also those of our NATO allies. It was condemned around the world. The Champlain Tower catastrophe was, if anything, a disaster inflicted on ourselves. We have no external enemy to fight because of it. But it should wake us up no less.

In hindsight, 9/11 was foreseeable. It was the product of our long effort to assert dominance over the Middle East and the many wars we have directly or indirectly engendered there as a result. The perpetrators of the attack were, in some ways, our own creation; Osama bin Laden, the chieftain who took credit for it, had begun his career on the CIA’s payroll. 9/11 was violence coming home to us. We did not see it because we were complacent, because we thought ourselves invulnerable, because we believed ourselves immune to the consequences of our acts.

We were wrong, and now we drag ourselves in defeat out of a 20-year war we should never have begun and could never have won. No, the Champlain Tower South had nothing to do with that. But it comes as a kind of exclamation point that mirrors the terrible one that began it, and it suggests a deeper resemblance. Towers of Babel do collapse. And America as a whole, at this moment, resembles nothing so much as a Tower of Babel.