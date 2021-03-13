Editor’s Favorite: Online Access Only

As I am sure all of you know, our beloved newspaper has been publishing online since the beginning of COVID-19 in order to keep our writers and readers safe.

With that being said, I would like to shine a spotlight on a few memorable and noteworthy articles that have only been published online.

Our writers have been keeping up with the times, researching and being a voice for years now, and none of that has changed with a global pandemic.

Here are 10 awesome opinion articles worth reading on the Triangle’s website (not listed in any particular order):

1. An Open Letter on Mental Health by Brandon Martinez

2. Adapting to college at home by Matthew Brooks

3. Cancel Culture helps no one by Roxana Shojaian

4. Cutting ties with Aramark by Aru Nittur

5. How to talk to your parents about politics by Nicky Como

6. Philly Food Tribute by Kwame Amuh

7. The Truth about Zoom Settings by Sally Elhers

8. Voter Suppression in the United States by Shreya Srinivasan

9. The Benefits of Joining Professional Organizations by Jonathan Liss

10. A Criticism of Drexel by Sklyer Verrone