Dorm living: do’s and don’ts | The Triangle

Welcome to Drexel University! You have moved into your first college dorm and are ready to begin a new chapter in your life. Dorm living offers a unique blend of independence, camaraderie and challenges that contribute to the college experience, and we hope that you enjoy every minute of it.

Dorm rooms are on the smaller side, making efficient use of space essential. Consider investing in storage solutions such as under-bed storage bins, hanging organizers and collapsible containers. Use vertical space to your advantage with shelves and hooks — maximizing your space is the idea here. Feel free to personalize your room by decorating it with posters, photos and other items that reflect your vibe. Also, try your best to be organized and keep the room clean — you will thank yourself for it! Before leaving home, pack strategically to ensure you have everything you need. Do not forget basics like bedding, towels, toiletries, a first aid kit, desk supplies and laundry detergent. A desk lamp and power strips are also handy. In terms of kitchen utensils and plates, opt for plastic rather than ceramic, as they will not break and are easier to store in a crowded space. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, use shower shoes in both communal and suite showers to prevent unwanted infections! As you settle in, enjoy attending floor meetings and events set up by the RAs, and get to know other students on your floor. Building even a small dorm community will help you relax and acclimate to your new space. Respect quiet hours and be courteous to the people around you in order to maintain a positive community. In a shared space, it is harder to stay healthy, so eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly and get enough sleep. In the fall and winter, be especially careful to stay away from sickness — all it takes is a few sick people to spread a cold throughout the dorm. Be vigilant about your safety. Lock your doors, be cautious with visitors and familiarize yourself with emergency procedures. When living in a dorm, communication with your roommate(s) is everything. Everyone grows up with a different idea of what normal is, and many college students have never shared a room before. Do not assume your roommate will think or behave exactly the way you do, even if you are rooming with a friend. If something is bothering you, say something about it, preferably right away — do not let all the little annoying habits just build on each other until you find yourself leaving a two-page bulleted list of grievances on your roommate’s bed before you leave for spring break. It is worth it to establish open communication while living together.



This will likely be your first and only year living in a dorm, so enjoy it! Make the most of your time and make some great memories to kick off your college experience