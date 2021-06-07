Bidding Farewell and Good Luck to Graduating Triangle Seniors | The Triangle

It has been almost 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Despite the sudden upheaval of student life, life at Drexel never stopped moving, and The Triangle has persevered in publishing content online (and even a physical special edition during the winter term!).
With graduation approaching, we have several seniors leaving our ranks who should be celebrated for all their hard work and dedication over the past few years.
Through a year of hardships and drastic changes, it was many of the names on this list that kept the Triangle running. Their contributions to the paper — and their places among our staff — will be sorely missed. Although it’s bittersweet saying goodbye and good luck to these invaluable members, we are sure the same talent and energy they brought to our organization will carry them far in their future pursuits!
Ben Ahrens
Managing Editor
Jason Sobieski
News Editor
Evan Wessman
Arts and Entertainment Co-Editor
Devan James Suber
Arts and Entertainment Co-Editor
Emma Dietz
Production Manager
Tiffany Harris
Copy Editor
Roxana Shojaian
Opinion Staff Writer
Vlada Kupriienko
Staff Photographer
Michael Raffle
Arts and Entertainment Staff Writer
Mikaela Taormina
Arts and Entertainment Staff Writer
Elizabeth Both
Arts and Entertainment Staff Writer