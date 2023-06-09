Goodbye class of 2023: a message from Vice President for Student Success Subir Sahu | The Triangle

Dear Class of 2023,

You did it! You made it to the finish line! Congratulations on this monumental achievement. We are so proud of your accomplishments and for making it to Commencement.

Each and every one of you has overcome incredible obstacles to get here. The challenges of

undergraduate and graduate education are tough enough under normal circumstances — but, for you, those challenges were compounded by unprecedented historical events that would reverberate throughout our society and around the world. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly shifted our perspectives regarding the typical college experience, with many of you learning for a significant time through Zoom, as opposed to on a physical college campus.

Instead of giving up, though, each of you persevered, working hard to excel academically while still maintaining personal relationships and engaging in activities outside of the classroom. You were able to chart a new way forward in the face of every adversity, never losing sight of your ultimate goal of completing your Drexel journey and obtaining your degrees. As you stand at this moment, be proud of all you have overcome and what you have achieved. You have stood strong against impossible odds and made it through with excellence.

Your achievements and successes have stretched far beyond our classrooms to our University clubs and organizations, our many courts and playing fields, and even to the workplaces and professional environments of industry partners from around the globe. In addition, you have pushed us as faculty and professional staff members to constantly improve our systems and structures, while concurrently creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all members of our community. We thank you for this advocacy and work. Drexel is a better place because of all of you.

I am so proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to celebrate with all of you and your families at your college and school Commencement ceremonies, as well as our University-wide Commencement ceremony at Citizens Bank Park.

Congratulations,

Subir Sahu, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President for Student Success