A message from USGA President Majo Garcia and Vice President Carlie Relyea | The Triangle

To the class of 2023,

Another year has flown by! As you all approach graduation, we hope that you are feeling excited and taking in all that you can in the final days of your undergrad experience. Like many of you, we both came to campus pre-COVID and it’s hard to believe how much time has passed and how much has changed since the days pre-masking (though the Canada fire smog has been reminiscent of those times).

As you pack up your apartments, finish your final assignments, and spend your last few days lounging on Lancaster Walk or playing volleyball on the sand courts, we hope you can pause and find a sense of joy and achievement in how far you have come. Finishing undergrad is no easy feat, and the state of the world in the last few years has not made it any easier. Despite the challenges, you have made it, and the university community will miss your presence as you move on to your next endeavor.

This class is prepared like no other to take on the “real” world, as we have firsthand seen the passion and drive among 2023 class members to make lasting changes not only on our campus, but in communities globally. We have had the absolute honor to work with so many of you and hear your ideas, and we wish you all the best of luck as you take the world by storm.

Sincerely,

Majo Garcia

Student Body President 22-23



Carlie Relyea

Student Body Vice President 22-23