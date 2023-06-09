Goodbye class of 2023: a message from President John Fry | The Triangle

Dear Graduates,

As commencement approaches, I want to congratulate you on reaching this major milestone in your lives. You worked hard, played well, and learned much from your faculty, neighbors, employers and one another. Along the way, you not only have fulfilled all the rigorous requirements of your respective schools and programs; through your valuable contributions, you have helped Drexel University extend the frontiers of experiential learning, translational research, and civic engagement in service to humanity. For that I shall always be grateful.

With many more milestones for you to reach in your professional careers and personal journeys, I hope you remember that wherever you are, Drexel will always be home.

Call home to our faculty and professional staff anytime you find yourselves seeking references, counsel and friendship.

Make Drexel a part of your home in any part of the world by deepening your connection to Drexel’s global alumni family. Join Dragon Network (https://dragonnetwork.drexel.edu/) to take advantage of the many benefits, services and discounts available to all Drexel alumni, and to access other alumni networks around professional, cultural and personal interests. Keep in touch with your classmates with whom you have forged special bonds. Consider becoming a volunteer to mentor current Drexel students and to advise and recruit prospective Drexel students.

Make sure to write home to [email protected] to update the Drexel Magazine staff on personal or professional milestones.

And please come back home to campus to pay us a visit as often as you can.

Again, I thank you for all that you have done to make Drexel a stronger, more innovative, more caring and more socially just version of itself. I also thank you in advance for the positive, immeasurable difference you will make at your places of work, in your creative and professional pursuits and with the individuals and communities you will be privileged to serve. What you have achieved at Drexel, and the way you have achieved it — with integrity and respect for others — fills me with hope for the future of our country.

I wish each of you a life full of joy, good health, and much success.

Warm regards,

John Fry

President, Drexel University