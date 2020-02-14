The lowdown on the fun in Philadelphia this Valentine’s Day | The Triangle

Happy Valentine’s Day! Are you scrambling to make last-minute plans for you and your special someone? Are you looking for clever ways to spend a romantic evening? Well, The Triangle is here to help!

You’re in luck. There are lots of activities in the Philadelphia area geared toward Valentine’s Day, and this list is only the beginning. We hope something here catches your eye.

If you plan to stay within the city, and don’t particularly mind the chilly weather, Philly has two great spots for outdoor ice skating.

The Rothman Orthopaedic Ice Rink in Dilworth Park is a fan favorite. Admission is $5 for adults, but you can even receive a free ticket, excluding rental equipment, by stopping at Capital One Cafe in Rittenhouse as part of the “Free in February” campaign. A “Sweetheart Skate” starts at the rink at 7 p.m. and features drink specials and karaoke. The rink is open until 11 p.m. on Fridays.

If ice skating is calling your name, another option is the Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn’s Landing. There is outdoor skating as well as private warming cabins and numerous food options, including Chickie’s and Pete’s. The rink is open past midnight on Fridays and admission is $4. The RiverRink is also featuring its own “Sweetheart Skate” starting at 7 p.m. Attendees receive a rose, a box of chocolates and a complimentary photo as part of the event.

If you can’t picture yourself spending the special evening on the ice, perhaps a Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner cruise along the Delaware will spark your interest.

Lunch cruises starting at $60 and dinner cruises starting at $120 are being offered by Spirit Cruises. Each cruise features three hours of beautiful city views, live music and entertainment and a full buffet. Specific schedules and menus can be found on the Spirit Cruises website.

Romance and entertainment can be found outside the water, too. If you enjoy comedy and free beer, the Good Good Comedy Theatre at 215 North 11th Street might be your place. Tickets for the stand-up comedy show “Valentinos: Comedy + Free Beer” are $20. There are shows starting at 8, 10 and 11 p.m.

If you seeking more sophisticated evening, a visit to the Barnes Foundation for their “Artist Bash: To Die For” might pique your interest. The foundation’s website says that the event is an “extreme take” on Valentine’s Day. It will feature cultural celebrations, music and memories, centered around the theme of love and loss. A performance by Seabrook Minyo Dance Club and a tribute to the Grateful Dead will be highlights of the event. Tickets are on sale for $10. The Barnes Foundation is located at 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

If food is the type of art you prefer, consider visiting the Reading Terminal Market for a Valentine’s Day after-hours cooking class. Attendees will learn how to prepare a romantic three-course meal with chef Rhonda Saltzman. French cheeses, mushroom ragout vol au vent, steak and potatoes and bananas foster chocolate creme brulee are all on the menu.

Perhaps you prefer to simply eat delicious food on Valentine’s Day rather than prepare it. If so, there are endless restaurants throughout the city that offer romantic settings for the holiday. A few great places in University City include Jezabel’s Argentine Cafe & Bakery on 45th Street, The Common, a Mediterranean restaurant at 3601 Market Street and Distrito, a Mexico City-inspired restaurant at 3945 Chestnut Street.

If you are a car enthusiast, of course, the Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center might fit your criteria for a romantic Valentine’s Day. The 700,000 square-foot display features numerous concept, classic, luxury and exotic cars from every major automaker. General admission tickets are available online for $14. The show closes at 10 p.m. this tonight and is in town until Monday.

If jumping in your own car or even utilizing public transportation is an option, you might consider a few Valentine’s Day events outside of the city.

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania, is a hot spot for couples seeking a romantic evening. The 65 unique outdoor shops and six restaurants are about an hour drive from Philadelphia.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is featuring its Orchid Extravaganza until March 22. The outdoor gardens illustrating the winter landscape are only a 45-minute drive outside of Philadelphia and serve as a romantic setting for a Valentine’s Day evening. Tickets are available for purchase online and cost between $20 and $30, based on date and arrival time.

Whether you enjoy time on the ice, a cruise on the Delaware, a comedy show, a chef-led cooking class, a romantic meal, the newest and sharpest cars, quaint shops or freshly-grown orchids, we hope something on this list tickled your fancy.