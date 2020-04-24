Remote learning to continue at least through summer term, President Fry says | The Triangle

In an email statement sent out on Monday, April 20, President John A. Fry announced that Drexel classes will be conducted remotely through the summer quarter in a continuing effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Fry said that, in keeping with the nation’s approach, the best course of action for Drexel currently is to continue operating remotely for summer term.

“All undergraduate and graduate courses will be conducted online during the summer term, largely following the same procedures in use now during the spring quarter and semester,” Fry wrote. “Further details on the summer term will be provided soon.”

Similar to the phase-based plan introduced by the U.S. government to reopen the country, Drexel is exploring the possibility of slowly reopening campus. Fry said the plan could include inviting small groups of students, faculty and professional staff to return to campus, as well as reopening some labs.

“Any move to resume on-campus operations will be made only after state and local authorities lift restrictions on business and school openings, and once the University concludes that safeguards can be put in place to minimize health risks from COVID-19 to the Drexel community,” Fry wrote.

A task force has been formed to explore options for fall term and is co-chaired by Norma Bouchard, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Megan Weyler, chief human resources officer, and Alan Greenberger, architecture department chair in the Westphal College.

Fry said that his goal is to reopen campus “to the greatest extent possible” by fall term while maintaining appropriate health and safety measures. He ensured that, when Drexel’s campus does reopen, social distancing protocol will likely remain in place and enhanced cleaning of facilities will continue.

Although many local colleges and universities have done so, Drexel has not yet announced any plans to lower tuition in light of the campus closure.

A class-action lawsuit calling for tuition reimbursements was filed against Drexel University by students on April 8, citing that full tuition costs cover access to facilities like computer labs and libraries, promote networking opportunities and support extracurricular activities and student organizations, all of which are diminished or unavailable in an online setting.