RA Union negotiates new contract ahead of North Hall closure | The Triangle

Photo by Evie Touring | The Triangle

This past month, Drexel Housing and Residence Life informed incoming freshmen and a number of Resident Assistants that North Hall would be closed for refreshment during the upcoming academic year. RAs who were previously offered a job and housing in North Hall for the 2024/2025 academic year had their offers rescinded, leaving many students scrambling for alternative plans.

James Spaulding, a third-year construction management major and member of the Drexel RA Union’s bargaining committee, expressed the widespread discontent among members with how this development was communicated: “…it was kind of just thrown out there.”

The university has offered support in finding new housing options for those affected: “both American Campus Communities and Drexel Housing and Residence Life will waive any deposit fees and offer short-term leases. Should you decide to stay with University Housing specifically, we will cover the cost of your housing for the fall 2024 term.” However, these measures fall short of addressing the full impact of North Hall’s closure. RAs who had planned their year around the job and housing arrangements now have to find new accommodations and, in some cases, new employment, with little time to spare.

The RA role is a crucial support system for many, but according to Spaulding, a significant number of the affected students are international, facing unique challenges due to the abrupt change. This news, delivered close to a month before RA training was set to begin, has left them in a state of uncertainty, wondering “Where am I going to live? What am I going to do?” Some had already purchased plane tickets to return to Philadelphia for the training, which begins two weeks before regular move-in time, adding to their financial and logistical challenges.

The only warning given to incoming RAs about a possible rescindment was a small note at the bottom of the original job offer, stating that their offer could be withdrawn if Drexel’s needs changed.

Drexel’s RA Union has just begun negotiating a new RA contract. Spaulding explained, “Over the next few months, the union committee will sit down with Drexel’s negotiators to work out a contract that… we hope will bring many of the improvements we’ve been seeking for the RA job.” This process, initially scheduled to begin in April, was delayed due to a lack of communication from the university. Only after the union filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board did Drexel provide bargaining dates.

The job improvements that the union is advocating for range from establishing stronger union protections and ensuring job security for RAs to enhancing their overall quality of life. Key issues under negotiation include the management of long-term leave, improving communication between RAs and university management and implementing a clear, standardized disciplinary code.

The union also aims to propose more accessible summer housing for RAs. About 30 percent of RAs are employed by Drexel during the summer term, leaving the remaining 70 percent to secure housing independently for the three-month period. “In Philadelphia, with the way renting works, it’s very difficult to find short term leases or to sublet,” Spaulding noted. “I got incredibly lucky finding a place… but I know many RAs who had to move home and have nearly an hour and a half commute every day.”

Currently, the cost to live in North Hall with roommates over the summer is $6,000. The union is proposing to lower this cost to a maximum of $2,500, making summer housing more affordable for RAs.

Another significant issue the union is advocating for is the implementation of a cap on staffing ratios. Currently, an RA may be responsible for managing anywhere from roughly 20 to 60 residents depending on the dorm hall, a range that can significantly impact their workload and effectiveness. By establishing a limit on staffing ratios, the union aims to ensure that RAs are not overwhelmed by excessive responsibilities.

Plans are now underway to draft a proposal addressing the North Hall closure, which the union hopes to discuss during their next bargaining session on Aug. 22.

“Right now, we’re at the point where Drexel and the RA union both need to come to the table with an open mind, ready to negotiate and work out this contract,” Spaulding emphasized. The union’s goal is to finalize and ratify the contract by Dec., with the intention that it will take effect immediately afterward.