Many resources, services still available to Drexel students throughout virtual fall term

While Drexel’s fall classes remain remote, students living on campus can benefit from certain amenities that are still being offered by the University.

Namely, the W.W. Hagerty Library and the Hahnemann Library, both on Drexel’s Center City campus, are now open to students, faculty and staff in a modified manner. Those interested in visiting either library must reserve a seat, either privately in an individual study room or in one of the common areas, while socially distancing. This can be done through Drexel Libraries’ profile on the online platform LibCal Seats .

Drexel’s Barnes and Noble Bookstore is encouraging students to place orders online, and any purchases over $49 qualify for free shipping. Students on campus can also utilize Barnes and Nobles’ curbside pickup service.

Drexel Campus Dining is keeping the Northside Dining Terrace open to anybody with a DragonCard. Drexel students can enjoy fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees from the Market Convenience Store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from the Market Hot Bar, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Many academic support services are still available to students, according to the Center for Learning and Academic Success Services. In addition, CLASS is offering workshops online, including learning remotely, time management and test preparation, between the weeks of Sept. 28 and Nov. 2.

The Drexel Writing Center, the Math Resource Center and the English Language Center are all available to students virtually through Zoom. The International Students and Scholars Services is also available to international students, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Drexel Student Health Center is open to students by appointment only, with opportunities for telemedicine appointments through a HIPAA-compliant platform. The center is located at 3401 Market St. Suite 105B inside the University City Science Center, and it will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the Drexel community in need of counseling services can contact the Counseling Center for a “quick access check-in” through Sept. 25. These 25 to 35 minute appointments give students an opportunity to discuss their concerns while allowing the Counseling Center to support as many students as possible during a time of high demand. Students can schedule an appointment with the Counseling Center by emailing [email protected] the day they would like to meet.

Drexel’s bussing service is running on modified schedules along its Center City and East Falls Loops, but it has suspended its Powelton/Spring Garden Route. Full details about modified bussing schedules and stops can be found on the Campus Bus Service page of Drexel’s website.

Finally, though the Recreation Center remains closed for the time being, virtual offerings are available to members of the Drexel community. Group exercise classes — including yoga, impact, bootcamp and body combat — are offered Monday through Friday at various times. The full schedule can be found online at the Recreation Center’s website. A reopening date for the Recreation Center has not yet been announced.