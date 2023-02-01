For the past three years, Drexel University has marked the week of Doctor and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Day by educating Drexel students, faculty and staff members on the importance of the civil rights movement. This year, the Drexel Lindy Center for Engagement hosted several in-person events from Jan. 16 to 20 to dually enhance the awareness of Black history in the Drexel community and to contribute to volunteer work. Black feminist leaders were the theme for this year’s Martin Luther King week of reflection, which spotlighted several notable figures with the goal of educating the Drexel community about their achievements.

Although the university was officially closed on Jan. 16, people had the opportunity to volunteer through Lindy Center’s Galaxy database or Global Citizen 365. Though volunteering opportunities specific to Martin Luther King Day are over, the Drexel community still has the chance to be involved in similar ongoing projects and services by clicking on the links below this article.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 there was a discussion of the book “Hands on the Freedom Plow: Personal Accounts by Women in SNCC” at the Lindy Center. The book talks about the role of women in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the Civil Rights Movement, including the personal accounts of 52 women. Curious students can access the book virtually via Drexel’s library. This event also specifically highlighted three Black civil rights leaders: Ruby Bridges, Ida B. Wells and Septime Poinsette Clark. These three women fought against segregation, lynching and housing discrimination, among other issues.

Voting and making political progress was the theme for Wednesday, Jan. 18. The day’s event centered around three social activists and civil rights leaders: Fanny Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisolm and Diane Nash. They fought for everyone’s right to vote and be represented politically through nonviolent protests. On Wednesday, the Lindy Center also hosted a Civic Engagement Consult for Drexel students that were interested in gaining opportunities to be involved with the community.

Thursday’s event emphasized the importance of social change and social movement. The key leaders highlighted for this event include Rosa Parks, Angela Davis and Ella Baker. The film, “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” which portrays Rosa Parks’ life and activism, was also played at the Lindy Center Thursday night. The event on Friday focused on economic justice and combating poverty inequality. The key leaders for this event were Coretta Scott King and Marion Wright Edelman.

The Lindy Center for Engagement also handed out free items such as books, SEPTA passes and Lindy Center merchandise throughout the week.

If you would like to contact the Lindy Center or want to get more involved, please email them at [email protected]

Resources:

Lindy Center’s Instagram page: Lindy Center (@lindycenter) • Instagram photos and videos

Global Citizen 365 Page: Global Citizen (globalcitizen365.org)

Drexel Galaxy Volunteer Page: Opportunities | Get Connected – Drexel University (galaxydigital.com)

Lindy Center Drexel Page: Lindy Center | Lindy Center for Civic Engagement | Drexel University