Graduating seniors can now request up to 9 Tickets for University-wide commencement | The Triangle

The pandemic has posed as a caveat to milestones across the country; from weddings to birthday parties, major events have been restricted from occurring due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, Drexel University has announced that graduating seniors can now bring up to nine guests to the graduation ceremony at Citizens Bank Park on June 11.

Thanks to lifting restrictions in the city and at the stadium home of the Philadelphia Phillies, graduates were allowed to request seven more tickets, compared to the two they were previously offered. Due to the Class of 2020’s in-person graduation having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 virus, the class is now invited to join the Class of 2021’s ceremony.

Apart from the University-wide ceremony at Citizens Bank Park, individual colleges will also be holding respective ceremonies for their own college and students in a virtual format.

Graduates should be ready to reserve their tickets on the Phillies ticket order website on June 1, according to an email sent to all graduates.

Each graduate can request up to nine tickets, which includes one for themselves. To reserve the tickets, graduates will use their Drexel ID number as an access code to get to the reservation page.