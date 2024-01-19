GIANT Heirloom Market closed by the Department of Health | The Triangle

Photo by Victoria Harrigan | The Triangle

GIANT Heirloom Market at 3401 Chestnut St. was ordered to cease operations by the Philadelphia Department of Health on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 18. A notice was stamped to the front doors of the building stating the violation, as well as declaring any occupancy after 11:50 a.m. as “illegal.” It is currently unclear when or if the location will be reopening.

Around 5:00 p.m., a small group of people stood in front of the door, some trying to shop there and some curious about the commotion’s cause. This Heirloom Market is the largest grocery store on Drexel’s campus, with the other grocery alternatives being the convenience stores Old Nelson, 7-Eleven, Wawa and Northside Dining Terrace.

Seven to ten people could be seen inside the store from the front windows, most wearing Heirloom Market clothing. A single security guard was standing within the entryway. Employees were also seen cleaning in the produce department, sweeping the floors and moving the coolers. In the checkout section, multiple registers were partially opened, and wooden mouse traps had been set and placed underneath the kiosks. Two to four people were in this area, and a large vacuum was present.