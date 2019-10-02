Field hockey answerless in numerous away challenges | The Triangle

After opening up their 2019 season with four straight losses, the Drexel University field hockey team secured its first win in a home match against Bryant University at Buckley Recreational Field. The Dragons owned the field that Sunday night, with 16 of 25 attempted shots being on target. Bryant was limited to two corners, while Drexel had 15. Sophomore attacking midfielder Emily Owens put the Drag-ons up one in the first quarter.

Sophomore Avery Powell followed Owens’ lead minutes later, putting another ball away with help from senior attacking midfielder Tess Horan. The second quarter saw more firepower from Drexel, with freshman forward Cailey Lever scoring. This time it was Powell who dished out the help, knocking a ball in for Lever to hit through a compromised Bryant defense. Sophomore defender Puk Thewessen scored twice in the third quarter off of two corner kicks. The first came from senior back Katie Bagdon, while the second was provided by senior midfielder Tess Bernheimer.

Bagdon herself got on the board in the last quarter, scoring off of a touch from freshman midfielder Isabel Jacobs, who was awarded her first collegiate point for her efforts. Red shirt sophomore keeper Alexis Sokach had a relatively stress free day in the cage, picking up three saves across the hour of play. Drexel returned to action Sept. 20 at Monmouth University, where they were on the end of a beatdown much like the one they handed Bryant. Monmouth had two goals in the first quarter, putting Drexel in a slump early which the Dragons couldn’t climb out of.