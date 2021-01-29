Drexel’s upcoming Homecoming events look a bit different this year

Next week, between Feb. 1 and 5, Spirit Week at Drexel will take place leading up to Homecoming on Saturday, Feb. 6. This year, the events will be a mix of virtual and in-person events so that students can participate, regardless of location.

The kick-off event is the Homecoming Bonfire on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. This is one of the first in-person socially distant events that student life is holding. There will be socially distant fire-pits and masks are required at the event. Care packages for s’mores will also be handed out on the way out as well.

Next, on Feb. 2, there will be a virtual and in-person Scavenger Hunt on Drexel’s campus as well as online. The online event will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. via an app called GooseChase. However, the in-person event will take place around Drexel’s campus. Winners will earn points for their respective schools and the top three participants will receive individual prizes.

On Feb. 3, the annual Variety Show will take place via Zoom. Entrants may send in a video, TikTok, Instagram Reel, or form of media less than sixty seconds long. These performances will be judged by students for the “popular vote” and for their Drexel spirit, quality and creativity. The top three videos in each category will receive individual prizes and college points are also up for grabs. Performances can be songs, skits, dances, skills or hobbies to share with the Drexel community. Send any entrance videos to [email protected] by Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. EST.

Thursday will follow with Quizzo at 8 p.m. which will also be held completely virtually. Questions will test teams’ general knowledge, Drexel trivia, and Philadelphia fun facts. Make sure to RSVP on DragonLink by Feb. 1 to reserve a seat!

Spirit Weeks leads up to the Homecoming Game, which will be on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. EST at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel Women’s Basketball will face off against Hofstra University, and the event will be televised on NBC Sports Philly and FloSports. Be sure to tune in!