Drexel’s fan-favorite Dragonfly hosted virtually by students, for students this year

The University Concert Board, consisting of Drexel University’s Campus Activities Board and Dragon Concert Series, has returned this year with Dragonfly 2020 From Home. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, a six-segment virtual series will be presented. The event will consist of comedians and artists, including Cheat Codes, The Aces, Jonathan Van Ness, Chloe Fineman and Rico Nasty. The final event is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m, starring Swae Lee.

In the past years, Dragonfly has had over 4000 guests, making it the largest student-organized campus event. Past concerts have starred artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Amine, Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being hosted virtually. The event is exclusively open to Drexel students, and tickets are free for reservation using a Drexel email address.

This year’s lineup began with Cheat Codes, a Los Angeles trio that specializes in electronic dance music and has done pieces with Liam Payne, Blackbear and Demi Lovato. The next group, The Aces, is a female indie-pop quartet that has performed openings with 5 Seconds of Summer and COIN. The Aces were followed by Jonathan Van Ness from the “Queer Eye” and Chloe Fineman, a player from Saturday Night Live’s 45th season.

The fifth event was performed by Rico Nasty, a female rapper who has worked with Lil Yachty and Doja Cat. The sixth and final event will be led by Swae Lee, a rapper famous for his parts in the songs “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” and “Sicko Mode”.