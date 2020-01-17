Drexel mourns passing of a medical student | The Triangle

A Drexel student in the College of Medicine fell two stories to his death early morning of Jan. 11 in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Vivek Subramani was a third-year medical student who died shortly before two a.m. jumping from rooftop to rooftop on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street, according to police. Subramani was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. He was 23 years old.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek,” President John Fry wrote in a statement issued later in the afternoon of Jan. 11. “There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short, and especially for someone with so much promise.”

Subramani fell from two stories and landed on his head, according to police reports. CPR was performed until medical professionals arrived. He was with two other College of Medicine students at the time of his death, police said. The students told police they had been drinking the night before the incident.

President Fry reminded members of the Drexel community that the Counseling Center in the Creese Student Center is available to anyone in need of support. They can be reached at (215) 895-1415 or after-hours at (215) 416-3337, or by email at [email protected] .

Drexel’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life is also an available resource. For more information, including specifics on who to contact, visit the Student Life website.

Students in Drexel’s College of Medicine can also contact counselors in the Office of Student Wellbeing for support. Dr. Adaman can be reached at [email protected] and Dr. Gottlieb can be reached at [email protected] .

“My hope is that all in need of healing can find solace in the days ahead,” Fry wrote.