Drexel class of 2022 celebrates in-person commencement at Citizens Bank Park | The Triangle

Photo by Ioana Racu

Drexel University held their university-wide commencement ceremony at the Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was renowned American educator, civil rights advocate, and mathematician Freeman A. Hrabowski III. Hrabowski is also the president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

“As a transformative educator, Freeman A. Hrabowski III co-founded a national model for advancing high-achieving underrepresented minority students interested in pursuing advanced degrees and research careers in science and engineering, known as the Meyerhoff Scholars Program”, said president John Fry in a statement announcing the speaker. “Hrabowski’s research and publications on science and math education have identified numerous pathways for improving minority participation and performance, which led to President Obama naming him to chair the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans.”

Having recently tested positive with COVID-19, Hrabowski delivered his speech via a remote video.

The ceremony featured speeches from university figures like President John Fry and Evelyn Thimba, the Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management. Additionally, students got to hear from former president of the Graduate Student Association, Luis Rebollar Tercero, as well as Jarod Watson, president of the Undergraduate Student Government Association.

Honorary degree recipients included commencement speaker, Hrabowski, as well as Lynn Yeakel, the former director of the College of Medicine’s Institute for Women’s Health and Leadership, who will be honored posthumously.