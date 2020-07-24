Drexel appoints former interim provost Paul Jensen, PhD as new Nina Henderson Provost

Drexel’s Dr. Paul Jensen, former professor and interim provost since November, was recently named Executive Vice President and Nina Henderson Provost for the University.

As newly-appointed Nina Henderson Provost, Jensen takes the place of Brian Blake, the former provost who left Drexel in October to assume the same role at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. The position’s namesake is Mary R. “Nina” Henderson, Class of 1972, who serves as vice chair on Drexel’s Board of Trustees.

According to DrexelNOW, as interim provost, Jensen “served [the position] with distinction,” especially in regard to the March shutdown of Drexel’s campus as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the sudden transition to an online teaching model, Jensen helped assist with all of the challenges faced by the University, and President John Fry believes Jensen will do the same this September.

“As we prepare to return to campus in September, the provost will be integral to developing the complex logistics of a hybrid approach to learning and research that ensures high-quality educational, research and professional experiences for Drexel students,” Fry said.

In addition, Fry said Jensen and his team will help support the University’s anti-racism efforts, which were developed in part as a response to recent protests against racial injustice.

“The Provost’s Office under [Jensen] will play an important role in our broad-based initiative to strengthen the University by creating an anti-racist community at Drexel that fosters safety, professional growth and well-being for Drexel’s Black students, faculty and professional staff,” Fry said.

Jensen joined Drexel’s Lebow College of Business in 1997, becoming the Director of the PhD Program in 2005, Associate Dean in 2010, Interim Dean in 2017 and, most recently, Interim Provost.

Jensen holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Pennsylvania State University, as well as a bachelor’s degree of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a bachelor’s degree of Arts in Economics, both from Syracuse University.

“Congratulations to Paul Jensen on his appointment as the Nina Henderson Provost,” Henderson, who endowed the Nina Henderson Provost position in 2017, said. “The trustees on the Academic Affairs Committee and I look forward to working with Paul as Drexel’s academic offerings are re-envisioned for our evolving world.”