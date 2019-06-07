Drexel alumnus appointed to iBio Board of Directors | The Triangle

Considering the extensive on-the-job training through the co-op program and the worldwide recognition Drexel University has built for itself, it is not surprising that Drexel graduates have gone on to make their mark in all fields. Recently, a Drexel alumnus stepped up to lead a major life science company.

Thomas F. Isett, a Drexel alumnus, ‘87, was appointed to the Board of Directors of iBio April 1. IBio is a large biopharmaceutical production company with services including contract manufacturing and product development.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom to our Board,” Robert B. Kay, CEO of iBio, said in a press release April 1. “Tom has a deep knowledge base and broad management experience across a variety of functional disciplines in biologics.”

IBio provides numerous analytical and manufacturing services out of their large-scale facility in Bryan, Texas. Their team consists of molecular biologists, protein purification specialists and regulatory experts, according to the iBio website.

Isett’s background as an executive in the life sciences field made him the perfect candidate to join the iBio Board of Directors. In 2015, Isett founded both i.e. Advising, LLC, a management and strategy consulting firm, as well as Commence Bio, Inc., a developer of cellular immunotherapies, according to the press release.

Prior to 2015, Isett spent 25 years working for companies like General Electric, Lonza, a Swiss chemical company, and Becton Dickinson, a New Jersey-based medical technology company.

Isett said iBio’s approach to bioprocessing — using plant-based technology versus traditional approaches — means the company has a greater potential for rapid process development and sustainability.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to join iBio’s Board during this exciting period in the company’s history,” Isett said in the April 1 press release. “I believe iBio is exceptionally well positioned to meet the industry’s demands for faster, lower-cost and more environmentally-friendly production of biological medicines. I look forward to contributing to the work of the board and iBio’s pioneering management team.”