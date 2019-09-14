DragonCard unlocks big discounts | The Triangle

Even though incoming freshmen do not generally need to worry about costs like food, rent or transportation to co-op, it is important to start saving money whenever possible. While the DragonCard is not a credit card, it can save students money.

Some Center City stores offer student discounts if a DragonCard is presented at checkout. For students that need business clothes for co-op or for presentations, there are stores that offer discounts for Drexel students. Banana Republic offers 15 percent off entire purchases, while the Banana Republic Factory store offers 10 percent. J.Crew and Madewell also offer 15 percent off.

Those looking for winter wear should stop by the Timberland store, as Drexel students receive 10 percent off their entire purchase.

Lots of stores offer discounts for items besides clothing for shoppers with their DragonCard. A.C. Moore gives Drexel students 15 percent off, and the offer can be combined with any coupon. This could benefit students in the Westphal College of Media Arts and Design who have to spend lots of money on art supplies. Though it may be a bit further than our local Plaza Arts, the savings are well worth the walk.

Drexel’s DragonCard can save students lots of money in terms of recreation, as well. The Cinemark University City Penn 6 movie theater has student discounts. Dragons can see a movie for $8.25 or $8.75, depending on the day of the week, and for $5.50 on Tuesdays. The AMC Broad Street 7 movie theater also offers $5 tickets on Tuesdays.

For those who enjoy less mainstream movies, all three Ritz locations in Old City offer a $7.75 student discount, except for Saturdays. The Roxy, which shows Indie films and previously-released films, has $7 rush tickets.

Philly’s beloved sports teams also offer discounts for Drexel students. While Eagles tickets are hard to secure, the Phillies offer a $20 “Student Steal,” which includes entry and $13 worth of concessions. The 76ers plan to release information about student discounts as the beginning of the season. The Flyers have a “Student Rush,” and for students who register, cheap ticket prices will be sent via email 24 to 48 hours before a game. For those into soccer, the Union offers $10 student tickets.

Local museums also offer DragonCard discounts. The Academy of Natural Sciences, which features a butterfly room, is owned by Drexel and is free for students. The Institute of Contemporary Art has free admission all year. The Rodin Museum has $7 student tickets, but is pay-what-you-want. The Barnes Museum is $5 for students and the first Sunday of the month is free, but arrive when it opens to avoid the lines.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, which has the famous Rocky Balboa steps, offers $14 student tickets. The Mutter Museum is $13 for students as opposed to $18 for regular admission. Fall is a great time to visit Eastern State Penitentiary, where students can save $5 on tickets.

Another thing students should know about DragonCards is the major difference between dining dollars and DragonDollars. Dining dollars are built into students’ meal plans and will carry over from term to term. The best place to use dining dollars is at the Northside Dining Terrace, which has The Market, Chick-fil-A, Subway and Sushi & Hot Bowls. They can also be used at the Starbucks in Gerri C. Lebow Hall and at the Thirtyone41 Cafe in the Main Building.

DragonDollars are not included with students’ meal plans, but funds can be loaded through the GET Portal online. There are places on campus for students to check their DragonDollars balance, like the DragonCard Office, the first floor of Hagerty Library and the Kline School of Law Library.

Most freshmen do not utilize DragonDollars, but there is a list of places that accept them. And, most recently, the Giant Heirloom Market and Wawa were added to the list. Other restaurants that accept DragonDollars include Wahoo’s, Shake Shack and Insomnia Cookies.

And, aside from Drexel’s DragonCard, students living in university housing get Xfinity Stream for free by signing in with their DrexelOne account on the website.

Philadelphia’s businesses accomodate students, but rarely say so up front. All you must do is ask at the register.