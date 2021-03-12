Dealing with stress during this year’s finals week

Finals week will begin March 15 and end on March 19. Drexel students are no strangers when it comes to stress, but finals week can be intimidating to some people. It is important to take care of oneself due to how much stress can affect someone mentally and physically.

1. Exercise

According to Harvard Health, it has shown in clinical trials that exercise can treat anxiety disorders and clinical depression. Exercise reduces the body’s stress hormones level like adrenaline and cortisol. It will increase the production of endorphins. Although Drexel Recreation Center isn’t offering virtual classes during finals week, they are offering courses the weekend before finals week and when spring quarter begins.

2. Sleep

Sleep has a really strong relationship with stress. According to the Sleep Foundation, stress can increase the risks of insomnia and other sleep problems. Lack of sleep can also increase the level of stress.

3. Positive Self Talk

Everyone talks to themselves, whether it is out loud or in their head. Positive self-talk can reduce anxiety and calm people down. Instead of saying, “I am going to fail,”, say “I will do the best I can.”. According to Mayo Clinic, some studies show that optimism can affect an individual’s health and well-being. There are some health benefits from positive thinking or self-talk such as better cardiovascular health, lower rates of depression, better coping skills when faced with hardships, and more.