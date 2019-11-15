Crime Report: October 28 — November 11 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Nov. 3, 3400 Spring Garden Street

A Drexel student reported that, after leaving a party, a male Drexel student known to them forced them against a wall and inappropriately touched them.

ROBBERY (2)

Nov. 3, 10:00 p.m., 3500 Pearl Street

A Drexel student reported that they were approached by an unknown male wearing a face mask who demanded the complainant’s property. The complainant punched the offender, which caused him to flee empty handed.

Nov. 8, 2:10 p.m., 3200 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel victim reported that a male known to them demanded and took cash from the complainant at gunpoint.

BURGLARY (3)

Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 3200 Race Street

Four Drexel students reported that an unknown person(s) entered a secured bicycle storage area in a residence hall. No sign of force and took four bicycles belonging to them.

Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, Off campus Location

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their residence, no force, and removed electronic equipment.

Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 1500 Race Street

A Drexel employee reported that an unknown person(s) entered an office, no force, forced open a key box and removed a master key.

ASSAULT (2)

Oct. 29, 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel victim reported that during an athletic game, they were assaulted by an unknown male who was a member of the opposing team.

Nov. 2, 11:38 p.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he was observed threatening the complainant (non-Drexel) with a large knife. No Injuries.

THEFT (22)

Oct. 28, 3400 Market Street

The manager of the 7-11 store reported a group of juveniles fled the store with items of food that they failed to pay for.

Oct. 29, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was locked to a bike rack.

Oct. 30, 12:44 p.m., 200 North 35th Street

Drexel Police reported that they arrested a male after he took a Drexel owned “bait” package from the front porch of a residence.

Oct. 31, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown person(s) took an iPhone that was left unattended on a sales counter.

Oct. 31, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown person(s) passed a counterfeit bill when making a store purchase.

Oct. 31, 1:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 3600 Baring Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took a delivered package from their front porch.

Oct. 31, 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took cash from their wallet that was that was left unattended in a common area.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 100 block North 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured with a lock to a bike rack.

Nov. 2, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured in the garage of the complex.

Nov. 4, 1:35 p.m., 3100 Market Street

Drexel Police reported that they arrested a male after he was observed taking a Drexel Police owned “bait” bike.

Nov. 4, 400 North 34th Street

A Non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) went onto their front porch and took their bicycle that was secured with a cable lock that was also taken.

Nov. 4, Unit North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was left inside the doorway of the apartment complex. There was no forced entry.

Nov. 4, Unit South 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a U-Lock.

Nov. 5, Off Campus Location

A Drexel student reported that they arranged to sell their iPhone through the “Let’s Go” mobile app. The complainant reported that upon meeting with an unknown male, he took their phone and fled without paying them.

Nov. 6, Unit block South 33rd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a lock.

Nov. 7, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a lock.

Nov. 7, 3300 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured with a lock.

Nov. 7, 10:05 p.m., 3300 Baring Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was found to be in possession of a bicycle tire that he just removed from the complainant’s bicycle.

Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 3300 Baring Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) entered their rear yard and took four ladders that were locked with a chain and lock.

Nov. 8, 1:00 p.m., 3300 Powelton Avenue

Drexel Police reported that they arrested a male after he removed a Drexel Police owned “bait” package from the porch of a residence.

Nov. 8, 7:05 p.m., 400 North 35th Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was found to be in possession of items that he took from a package that was delivered to a residence.

Nov. 9, 100 North 34th Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that a group of juveniles entered the store and fled with a large quantity of food items that they failed to pay for.

VANDALISM (3)

Oct. 30, 5:24 a.m., 3600 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported that, after hearing a loud noise, discovered that the front window and door frame of their residence was damaged in an unknown manner.

Nov. 6, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) drew graffiti on a wall inside of the library.

Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 3500 Baring Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) broke three windows to the church by throwing bricks through them.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (28)

During the period from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11, there were 23 Policy Violations for Alcohol and five Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.