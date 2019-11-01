Crime Report: October 15 – October 30 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Oct. 15 and Oct. 26. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ASSAULT (1)

Oct. 21, 3100 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that while walking, two unknown males approached them, and one of the males punched them in the face.

BURGLARY (1)

Oct. 23, 400 N. 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their apartment and removed a laptop and watch without their permission.

THEFT (25)

Oct. 15, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took $500 USC and a debit card from their apartment.

Oct. 15, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bike from inside the courtyard.

Oct. 15, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle seat from their bicycle.

Oct.15, 1000 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle from a bike rack.

Oct. 16, 200 N. 33rd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took a car radio from their vehicle.

Oct. 17, 3500 Hamilton Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle from their front porch.

Oct. 21, 400 N. 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person took a delivered package from their porch.

Oct. 22, 2900 Chestnut Street

Drexel students reported that an unknown person(s) took laptops and other items from their apartment.

Oct. 23, 3300 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bicycle from a bike rack.

Oct. 23, 1500 Race Street

A Drexel staff reported that an unknown person(s) entered the building and took $50 USC and other items without permission.

Oct. 23, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bicycle.

Oct. 23, 100 N 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bicycle from a bike rack.

Oct. 323, 400 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took delivered packages from their mailbox.

Oct. 23, 3100 Ludlow Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bicycle secured from a bike rack.

Oct. 24, 3300 Lancaster Walk

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person took their secured bicycle.

Oct. 24, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took his iPhone from an unsecured locker.

Oct. 24, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bicycle from a bike rack.

Oct. 24, 3600 Baring Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male riding a bicycle took their iPhone from their hand and fled.

Oct. 25, 400 N 32nd Street

Drexel Police arrested the offender after a Drexel student reported that an unknown person took a delivered package from their front porch.

Oct. 25, 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate (employee of 7-Eleven) reported that an unknown male took various items from the store without paying.

Oct. 25, 3300 Powelton Avenue

Drexel Police arrested the offender after they observed him take a package from the front porch.

Oct. 25, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took a $25 gift card and $10 USC from a secured locker.

Oct. 25, 3000 Ludlow Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took the rear tire from their vehicle.

Oct. 25, 3100 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person took their secured bicycle from a bike rack.

Oct. 25, 200 N 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their secured bicycle from a bike rack.

FRAUD (2)

3300 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) hacked their Paypal account and made two unauthorized purchases.

Oct. 26, Off Campus Location

A Drexel student reported that they lost their credit card at an off-campus location and then discovered unauthorized charges made with the credit card.

NARCOTICS (1)

Oct. 25, 3400 Spring Garden Street

Drexel Police arrested the offender after he was stopped for a traffic violation and during the traffic stop discovered (18) containers filled with marijuana.

POLICY VIOLATIONS:

During the period covered in this report, there were three (3) Policy Violations for Drugs and twenty-six (26) Policy Violation for Alcohol. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.