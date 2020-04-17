Crime Report: March 31 — April 14 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between March 31 and April 11. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

April 10, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A student reported they were indecently touched by a male known to them. The incident occurred in December 2019.

THEFT (7)

March 31, 300 North 33rd Street

Student reported that over a one-month period, someone entered their apartment and took personal items.

April 1, 200 North 34th Street

Drexel police arrested a male for burglary after he was caught exiting a property with items taken from inside.

April 3, 3400 Powelton Avenue

A package was stolen from the front steps of the property.

April 6, 3200 Pearl Street

A package was stolen from the front steps of the property.

April 6, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A retail theft was committed by an unknown male in an Old Nelson’s store.

April 10, 200 North 15th Street

Two vehicles belonging to non-Drexel affiliates were broken into.

April 11, 3400 Market Street

On a subway platform, a non-Drexel victim had property taken by three juvenile males, who were apprehended by SEPTA Police at another train stop.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (0)

During the period from March 31 to April 11, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol or Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.