Crime Report – March 15 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Feb. 25 and March 12. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

March 6, 4:26 p.m., 3100 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered the Santander Bank, produced a demand note and fled with an unknown amount of cash that included a dye pack. No injuries were reported.

ASSAULT (3)

Feb. 28, 8:58 p.m., 3500 block of Lancaster Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate for domestic assault after he assaulted his significant other. Minor injuries to the complainant.

March 6, 4:47 p.m., 3300 block of Brandywine Street

A non-Drexel victim was shot several times in his body by unknown males who fled the area. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is in critical condition.

March 7, 1:46 a.m, 2900 block of Chestnut Street

Two security officers reported that they were assaulted by an unknown male inside the evo lobby. Minor injuries to the complainants.

THEFT (9)

Feb. 25-28, 3300 Race Street

Four Drexel students reported that an unknown person(s) entered their unlocked rooms and took cash and personal property that was left unsecured.

Feb. 27-28, 200 N. Broad St

Three Drexel students reported that an unknown person(s) took their backpacks containing a laptop, iPad and personal property that was left in view in an unlocked conference room.

March 1, 8:45 p.m.,3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that they met with an unknown male to sell their gaming system, and the male paid them with cash that was later found to be counterfeit.

March 2, 11 p.m.,3100 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered their business, ordered and consumed food and then fled without paying his bill.

March 3, 4:47 p.m.,3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate male after he took items from a store and attempted to leave without paying for them. Upon police arrival, the male struggled with police to flee.

March 6-7,3200 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered an unlocked office and took their wallet that contained their credit cards. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to use their cards.

March 7, 3:02 p.m., 200 N. 34th St.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered his business, took food items and fled the store without paying for the items.

March 9-10, 3400 Hamilton Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their auto through an unlocked door and took their backpack that contained their laptop and cash.

March 11, 12:28 p.m., 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male fled the store with food items that he failed to pay for.

OTHER (1):

March 12, 11:42 a.m., 3200 Baring Street

Drexel Police observed an auto operating recklessly in the area, and upon stopping it, arrested the operator for DUI.

During the period from Feb. 28 to March 12, there were three Policy Violations for Alcohol. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.