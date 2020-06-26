Crime Report: June 6 – June 19 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between June 6 and June 19. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

June 18, 3:48 p.m., 3000 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that, while on the station platform area, an unknown male pushed them to the ground and took their cell phone. The male fled the subway from 31st Street & Market Street.

ASSAULT (1)

June 19, 9:55 p.m., 3600 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported they were assaulted by three or four unknown males. The complainant was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

BURGLARY (1)

June 13 to June 17, 400 block N. 35th Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported an unknown person(s) entered their residence by forcing a basement window and removed a refrigerator from their property.

THEFT (8)

June 6, 3200 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported an unknown female entered their store, took items of food and fled the store without paying for the items.

June 7, 12:32 p.m., 3400 Hamilton Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he entered the complainant’s vehicle by force and took personal items and equipment. The items were recovered at the time of arrest.

June 8 to June 9, 3200 Pearl Street

A Drexel affiliate reported unknown person(s) entered their vehicle by force and took a laptop and headphones that were left in view.

June 11, 3300 Market Street Wawa

An unknown male entered the store, took food items and fled the store without paying.

June 14, 2:31 a.m., 3400 Hamilton Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he broke into the complainant’s car and removed $40 cash left in view.

June 15, 200 North Broad Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported unknown person(s) entered their auto by force and took a laptop computer and several cell phones.

June 17 to June 18, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) cut their lock and took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack.

June 19 to June 20, 3200 Chestnut Street

A complainant reported that between unknown person(s) took their 2018 Jeep from a parking lot.

VANDALISM (2)

June 10 to June 11, 3200 Market Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) placed graffiti on the wall of a Drexel property.

June 14, 3300 Hamilton Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he was observed vandalizing a parked auto.

Policy Violations (0)

During the period from June 6 to June 19, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol or Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.