Crime Report: June 23 – July 6 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Dec. 26 and July 6. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (2)

June 4, 3200 Chestnut Street

(Non-current) A Drexel student reported on they were sexually assaulted in their apartment by a male student known to them.

December 26, 3200 Chestnut Street

(Non-current) A Drexel student reported that, while in their apartment, they were sexually assaulted by a male student known to them.

ROBBERY (1)

July 2, 9:25 p.m., 7000 Lancaster Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a male after he robbed a non-Drexel person at point of knife, taking their credit card. The credit card was recovered from the male and there were no injuries.

ARSON (1)

June 24, 3400 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported a male known to them started a fire during a domestic dispute and fled the building running east. No injuries reported, but several Drexel students having apartments in the building were displaced.

THEFT (5)

June 19-20, 3200 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) took their 2018 Jeep that was left secured in a parking lot.

June 24, 3300 Market Street

Wawa reported that an unknown male entered the store, took an undetermined amount of candy and fled the store without paying for the items.

March to July 3, 3200 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their room and took items of clothing. There was no sign of force.

July 2-3, 2900 Queen Lane

A non-Drexel complainant reported between that an unknown person(s) entered their auto, no force, ransacked the interior and did not take anything.

July 3-5, 3300 Baring Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) entered their car, no force and took $7 in quarters that were left in view.

VANDALISM (2)

April 27 to June 23, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel employee reported that the door mirrors of a Drexel-owned vehicle were damaged in an unknown manner.

June 29, 3300 Arch Street

A Drexel student reported that their vehicle was scratched and damaged in an unknown manner.

OTHER (2)

June 23, 2:35 p.m., 3500 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate for trespassing after she caused a disturbance and refused to leave the building.

June 30, 6:42 p.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male inside Wawa for trespassing after he was told on previous occasions he was banned from entering the store.

During the period from June 23 to July 6, there were two Policy Violations for Alcohol. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.