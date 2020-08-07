Crime Report: July 22 – August 3

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between July 22 and Aug. 3. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Aug. 2, 3500 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported an unknown male forcibly entered their apartment and sexually assaulted them. DUPD took a male into custody in the building lobby and the incident is being investigated by the PPD/Special Victims Unit.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (1)

July 31, 200 North 33rd Street

A non-Drexel complainant stated that, while driving in their auto, they saw another vehicle operating recklessly and cut their vehicle off. When the complainant exited their auto to confront the reckless driver, the driver brandished a handgun and threatened the complainant.

VANDALISM (1)

July 23, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel facilities worker reported that a facilities vehicle, while parked in the garage, was damaged in an unknown manner.

THEFT (1)

July 30, 2:05 to 2:20 p.m., 3100 Ludlow Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took a bicycle that was secured to the roof of their auto. Camera video showed an unknown male in a construction hat and traffic vest remove the bike and flee north on 31st Street from Ludlow Street.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (0)

During the period from July 22 to Aug. 3, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol or Drugs.