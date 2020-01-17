Crime Report: January 3 — January 13 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Jan. 3 and Jan. 13. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or the Division of Public Safety incident reports.

Robbery (2)

Jan. 7, 11 p.m. 3100 Market Street

Non-Drexel affiliate reported that they were assaulted and robbed by three unknown males who took their wallet containing credit cards and cash. The males fled into the subway. Minor injury to the complainant.

Jan. 8, 5:12 p.m. 11th Street

Non-Drexel affiliate reported three black male juveniles entered the clinic as they were leaving. The males punched and kicked him and took his cell phone. Minor injury to the complainant.

Burglary (1)

Jan. 7, 5:05 p.m. 3200 Winter Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male was seen entering their property by forcing the front door. The male fled the house without taking anything when the alarm went off.

Theft (17)

Jan. 2-3, 200 Block N. 32nd St.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took a handbag that was left in a bedroom.

Jan. 5, 3300 Market Street, Wawa

Drexel Police arrested four juveniles after they all took items and fled from the store without paying.

Jan. 5, 3400 Market Street, 7-11 Store

Drexel Police arrested two juvenile males after they took food items from the store and fled without paying for the items.

Jan. 6, 3200 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their laptop computer that was left in a common area.

Jan. 6, 3600 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., unknown person(s) took their wallet containing credit cards and used the credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

Jan. 6, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., unknown person(s) entered his locked locker by compromising their lock and took his wallet and laptop computer.

Jan. 7, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took cash from their wallet while the wallet was left unattended in a common area.

Jan,. 7, 3300 Market Street Wawa

Complainant reports that three males were observed taking food items from the store and fled without paying.

Jan. 8, 3200 Baring Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he took a bait package placed by the Drexel Police.

Jan. 8, 200 N. 33rd St.

A Drexel affiliate reported that while walking north on 33rd St., an unknown male ran by and grabbed her pocketbook from their arm and fled south on 32nd St.

Jan. 8, 400 N. 32nd St.

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took a package delivered to them and left on them front porch.

Jan. 9, 3100 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that between 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., unknown person(s) took their skateboard that was left unattended in a common area.

Jan. 9, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., unknown person(s) took cash from their wallet that was left unattended in a common area.

Dec. 30 – Jan. 10

A Drexel student reported that between Dec. 30, and Jan. 10, unknown person/s contacted them and through a scam had them send amounts of cash to a location in China to avoid arrest.

Jan. 2 – Jan. 10, 200 N. 34th St.

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a lock.

Jan. 11, 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that between 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., unknown person(s) took their i-Phone that was left unattended on a bench in a common area.

Jan. 12, 3300 Market St. Wawa

Complainant reported that six males entered the store, took food items from the shelf and fled the store without paying for the items.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (13)

During the period covered in this report, there were nine Policy Violations for Alcohol and four Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.