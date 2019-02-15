Crime Report — Feb. 15 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Feb. 1 and Feb. 11. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ASSAULT (1)

Feb. 7, 10:50 a.m., 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate was arrested after he attempted to assault a store employee and a Drexel University Police Department officer when he was confronted for harassing customers. There were no injuries to anyone.

THEFT (11)

Feb. 1, 10 to 11:50 a.m., 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 1500 Race Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) entered several Drexel owned offices, with no sign of force and took keys.

Feb. 3, 7:10 to 7:25 a.m., 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered the store and took five boxes of candy valued at $166 and fled out the rear door without paying for the items.

Feb. 4, 5:08 to 5:45 p.m., 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown male entered their unlocked office and took a laptop computer from a desk.

Feb. 4, 5 to 5:40 p.m., Unit Block S. 32nd St.

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown male (same male from the previous theft entry) entered his unlocked office and took a laptop computer from the desk. The offender also left the laptop from the previous theft entry behind as he left.

Feb. 5, 2:40 to 2:52 a.m., 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male took food items from the store and fled without paying.

Feb. 7, 9:25 to 11:05 a.m., Off Campus, 2200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) entered a school library through an open door and took their laptop computer that was left unattended from their bag.

Feb. 8, 3 to 4:45 p.m., 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took their wallet containing cash and ID that was left unattended in an unsecured locker.

Feb. 8 to 11, Unit South 33rd St.

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) entered their office with no sign of force and took a Drexel owned laptop computer that was left in a work area.

Feb. 9 to 10, 3600 Hamilton Street

A Non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) entered his automobile with no sign of force and took personal identification and a cordless drill.

Feb. 10, 7 to 7:15 p.m., 3300 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took money from their wallet that they left unattended in a common area.

VANDALISM (1)

Feb. 7, 9:44 a.m., 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel employee reported that an unknown person spray-painted graffiti on an exterior door of a Drexel building.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (8)

During the period from Feb. 1 to Feb. 11, there were six Policy Violations for Alcohol and two Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.