Crime Report: February 15 — February 24 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Feb. 15, 3:30 p.m, 5500 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown male groped and touched them inappropriately while on a SEPTA trolley. DUPD apprehended a male a short distance away.

BURGLARY (1)

Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 3200 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) entered their apartment with no sign of force and took their Macbook.

ASSAULT (1)

3200 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that after a verbal dispute with a known individual, the complainant attempted to enter the offender’s vehicle and was knocked to the ground by the offender and their vehicle.

THEFT (17)

Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 3000 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a U lock.

Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 3000 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a lock.

Feb. 12, 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that on an unknown person(s) entered their auto, no sign of force and took a backpack that contained their laptop computer.

Feb. 12, 3100 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown person(s) took their iPhone that was left on a table in a common area of a building.

Feb. 16, 3000 Market St.

A non-Drexel complainant stated that on an unknown male fled the store with food items that he failed to pay for.

Off-Campus

A Drexel student reported while in a store off-campus, they placed their phone on a counter and returned a few minutes later to discover it missing.

Feb. 18, Arch Street

A Drexel student reported that they left their wallet unattended on an athletic field and later discovered it was taken by unknown person(s).

Feb. 19, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported a group of juveniles entered the store, took food items and fled the store without paying.

Feb. 19, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported a group of juveniles entered the store, took food items and fled the store without paying for the items.

Feb. 22, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported two males took food items from the store and fled without paying for the items.

Feb. 22, 3400 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that as they were exiting the SEPTA station, an unknown male grabbed her phone from their hand and fled west on Market Street.

Feb. 22, 3400 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported an unknown male entered the lobby of a building, took a TV from the wall and fled the building.

Feb. 23, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported a group of juvenile males entered the store all taking items of food and fled from the store without paying for the items.

Feb. 23, 3200 Arch Street

A Drexel student reported an unknown person(s) took their iPhone that was left unattended during an athletic event.

Feb. 24, 3300 Market St.

A non- Drexel complainant reported an unknown male fled the store with 25 cans of Red Bull without paying for the items.

Feb. 24, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a juvenile male as he attempted to flee the store without paying for food items.

Feb. 24, 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a juvenile male after he attempted to flee the store with food items that he failed to pay for.

VANDALISM (1)

Feb. 12, 3:40 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel affiliate reported unknown person(s) broke the front passenger window to their auto. Nothing taken.

DRUGS (1)

Feb. 20, 3300 Arch Street

A Drexel student was arrested by Drexel Police after they were found to have marijuana and various types of drugs in their room during a room search.

During the period covered in this report, there were six (6) Policy Violations for Alcohol and One (1) Policy Violation for Drugs. The incidents are being reviewed by the Office of Student Conduct.