Crime Report: August 12 – August 20 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

THEFT (6)

Aug. 12, 1:30 to 2 p.m., 3400 Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their backpack that was left unattended in a food service establishment.

Aug. 12, 2 to 7 p.m., North 33rd Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered their vending truck with no sign of force and took food products and cash.

Aug 16, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 219 N. Broad Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered their unsecured work area and took their wallet containing cash and credit cards. The complainant reported that several unauthorized purchases were made on her credit card.

Aug. 18, 6:12 to 6:26 p.m., 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that a group of unknown males entered their store, took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled without paying for the items.

Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 3000 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

Aug. 20, 10:50 to 11:13 p.m., 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male entered the store, took food items, and fled out the door without paying for the items.

VANDALISM (1)

Aug. 17, 6:50 to 8 p.m., 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel associate reported that the glass front to a vending machine was damaged in an unknown manner.

NARCOTICS (1)

Aug. 18, 5:39 p.m., 3600 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he was found to be in possession of narcotics.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (1)

During the period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20, there was one Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.