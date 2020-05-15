Crime Report: April 28 – May 11 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between April 28 and May 11. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

Sex Offense (1)

April 30, 1400 Wood Street

A Drexel staff member reported that they observed a male sitting on the sidewalk exposing and indecently touching his genitals.

Robbery (1)

May 2, 10:10 a.m., 3400 Market Street

SEPTA Police reported an unknown male snatched a cell phone from the complainant and was last seen fleeing on foot north on 34th Street.

Theft (5)

May 4, 3300 Arch Street

A Drexel affiliate reported an unknown person took a delivered package from their front porch.

May 6, 7:58 a.m., 3500 Race Street

A Drexel affiliate reported an unknown male jumped a fence and took the complainant’s bicycle from the yard.

May 6, 3:15 p.m., 400 North 35th Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after they observed him take a bait package from the front porch.

May 7, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 3000 Market Street

Unknown person(s) took a bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a U lock.

May 7, 6:10 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., 3300 Powelton Avenue

Unknown person(s) opened a delivered package and removed the contents.

Vandalism (1)

May 2, 9:15 p.m., 2900 Queen Lane

An unknown male driving a vehicle intentionally drove into and damaged the access gate to the parking lot.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (0)

During the period from April 28 to May 11, there were zero Policy Violations for Alcohol and zero Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.