Crime Report — April 26 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between April 1 and 21. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (1)

April 13, 11:31 p.m., 3200 Market Street

University of Pennsylvania Police arrested two non-Drexel males who were observed in a road rage incident where they were seen ramming each other’s vehicles.

SEX OFFENSE (2)

April 16, 9:15 a.m., 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that while walking. an unknown male grabbed their arm and pulled them towards him. The complainant broke the males grip and the male was seen going east on Chestnut Street. No Injuries.

April 16, 9:33 a.m., 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that while walking west, an unknown male grabbed their arm and then touched them inappropriately. No injuries.

THEFT (9)

April 1-4, 3100 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered an unsecured office and took a laptop from an unlocked desk.

April 9-10, 3200 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their leather jacket that was left unattended in a common area.

April 10, 9:05 p.m., 3300 Market Street

The manager of Wawa reported that an unknown male took food items from the store without paying and fled east on Market Street on a small dirt bike.

April 11-12, 3400 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took their backpack that contained personal property from an unsecured conference room.

April 14, 9:50 a.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a male after he stole a cell phone from the table where the complainant was sitting. The offender was arrested, and the cell phone was returned to the owner.

April 16, 9:35 a.m., 3100 Market Street

A Drexel employee reported that their Drexel Facilities cart was taken by an unknown male who fled east on Chestnut Street. The cart was recovered later unoccupied

April 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3500 Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported an unknown person(s) took their iPad that was left in an unlocked drawer of a common area.

April 18, 3:20 to 7 p.m., 3400 Filbert Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their backpack containing their laptop computer that was left unattended in a classroom.

April 20-21, 3100 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took four sets of Beats headphones that were left under a table in a common area.

During the period from April 1 to 21, there were three (3) alcohol violations reported. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.