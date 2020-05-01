Crime Report: April 14 — April 28 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between April 17 and April 25. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (1)

April 19, 800 North 11th Street

A non-Drexel affiliate was shot one time in the stomach while walking. A stray bullet also struck the wall of the clinic.

THEFT (9)

April 15, 3400 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel affiliate reported unknown person(s) went onto their porch, opened a delivered package and took the contents.

April 17, 3400 Market Street

7-11 store manager reported an unknown male took food items and fled the store without paying.

April 19, 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., 3300 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) cut the porch railing and took their bicycle that was secured to the railing.

April 19 to April 20, 3600 Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported unknown person(s) entered their vehicle by force and took items from the glove compartment.

April 17, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

April 17 to April 19, 3000 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) cut the porch railing and took their bike that was secured to the railing.

April 19, 3500 Lancaster Avenue

A pizza delivery driver reported that they left their car running with the keys in the ignition, went into the store and, upon return, discovered that an unknown person(s) entered the car and drove off going west.

April 22, 3600 Baring Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) went onto their porch, opened and took the contents of a package that was delivered to them.

April 24, 3300 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) went onto their porch, opened and took contents of a package that was delivered to them.

DUI ARREST (1)

April 25, 2:18 p.m., North 34th Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he, while being visibly intoxicated, drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk striking a bench and tree.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (0)

During the period from April 17 to April 25, there were no Policy Violations for Alcohol or Drugs.