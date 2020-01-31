Crime Report: January 14 — January 27 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Jan. 14 and Jan. 27. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

BURGLARY (2)

Jan. 14, 1:54 a.m. 3100 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he entered a secured area in a Drexel building and took food and drink items.

Jan. 25, between 6:30 and 7:35 p.m., Off Campus Location

Two Drexel students reported unknown person(s) entered their apartment through a front door left unlocked and took two laptop computers from their bedrooms.

THEFT (23)

Jan. 14, 400 N. 32nd St.

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he was observed taking a delivered package from the front steps of a property.

Jan. 14, 3500 block of Hamilton Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he was observed taking a delivered package from that property.

Jan.3 11-14, 1000 Chestnut Street

A complainant reported that between an unknown person(s) removed a generator from a secured facilities lot.

Jan. 14, 400 block N. 32nd St.

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he was observed taking packages from a porch of a residence.

Jan. 16, 3400 Lancaster Ave

A Drexel student reported that they were contacted by phone from and unknown person who requested a large sum of money from them to avoid an arrest. The complainant paid money through Bitcoin and learned it was a scam.

Jan. 16, 3300 Market Street Wawa

Store personnel reported that two juvenile males entered the store, took an unknown amount of candy and fled the store without paying for the items.

Jan. 17, 3300 Market St. Wawa

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel male after he attempted to flee the store without paying for food items found on his person.

Jan. 18, 3300 Market Street Wawa

Store personnel reported three males took food items from the store and fled the store without paying .

Jan. 19, 3400 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested two juvenile males after they took $42.00 worth of food items and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 12-16, 2900 Queen Lane

A Drexel affiliate reported an unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter from their vehicle.

Jan. 20, 200 N. 34th Street

A Drexel affiliate reported three juvenile males took food items and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 16-21, 3100 Market St.

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) took cash that was left in an unlocked drawer in an open office.

Jan. 16-20, 100 N. 34th Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to the bike rack with a cable lock.

Jan. 20-21, 3200 Summer Street

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took their bike that was left unsecured in the rear of their apartment.

Jan. 23, 3300 Market Street Wawa

Store personnel reported that four subjects entered the store, took food items and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 19-23, 3400 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported between that unknown person(s) took cash from their wallet that was left unattended in their room.

Jan. 24-25, 200 block N. 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) entered their residence through an unlocked propped basement door and took a speaker.

Jan. 25, 3400 Market Street, 7-11

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male took food items and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 26, 200 block N. 34th Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) took their iPhone after they fell asleep in a chair and left the phone unattended.

Jan. 26, 3300 Market St. Wawa

Store personnel reported that two juvenile males entered the store, took boxes of candy and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 26, 3300 Market Street Wawa

Store personnel reported that three juvenile males took boxes of candy and food items and fled the store without paying.

Jan. 27, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported they lost their wallet in Chestnut Square, and when it was returned to them, their cash was missing.

Jan. 27, 3300 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported unknown person(s) took their wallet that was left on the roof of their car for a short period of time.

VANDALISM (2)

Jan. 18, 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel employee reported that they discovered unknown person(s) placed graffiti on the wall of a classroom.

Jan. 27, 3200 Market Street

A Drexel student reported an unknown person(s) shattered the window of their auto and ransacked the interior.

DRUGS (2)

Jan. 14, Off Campus Location

Philadelphia Police Narcotic Unit arrested two Drexel students for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Jan. 17, 3100 Powelton Avenue

Two Drexel students were cited for smoking marijuana in the park.

During the period covered in this report there were 12 Policy Violations for Alcohol and two Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.