Counseling Center offers no-cost teletherapy appointments | The Triangle

In spite of everything being shut down on campus, the Drexel Counseling Center continues providing services — including teletherapy — through the pandemic and the online academic terms that lie ahead. Appointments can be scheduled on weekdays during normal business hours.

The Counseling Center also offers online workshops, mindfulness exercises and other coping mechanisms for the current COVID-19 situation. Some ways to connect to others include a free online depression support group through the Livewell Foundation and 7 Cups of Tea, an online service providing emotional support for non-crisis issues.

The extreme adjustment to online learning and/or working for Drexel students is difficult, and the Counseling Center recognizes this. Drexel Counseling services are free of charge to all Drexel students (including co-op and graduate students) and are staffed with professionals.

Their services are confidential. Normally located on the second floor of Creese (University City campus) and third floor of Bellet Building (Center City campus) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the counseling services continue to offer many valuable resources for Drexel students.

For teletherapy services, the counseling center can be reached via phone or through email ( [email protected] ). More information can be found on their website , including FAQs about Drexel’s services and counseling in general.

For current crises, Drexel offers an on-call counselor and can direct you to a referral for off-campus counseling through its caseworker.

As always, if you are experiencing a psychological emergency and you require immediate attention, please dial 911 or visit your nearest emergency room.