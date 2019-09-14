‘Ambition can’t wait’ for biggest freshman class yet | The Triangle

The incoming Drexel University freshman class has already made history based on its sheer size.

Evelyn Thimba, senior vice president of enrollment management at Drexel, said that the enrollment for the Class of 2023 is the highest Drexel has ever seen.

According to Thimba, Drexel received nearly 32,000 applications for the 2019-2020 academic year. This number is an increase of 1,600 over the 2018-2019 academic year. As of August 23, there are 3,283 first-year students who have submitted an enrollment deposit for fall 2019. While there will still be changes, Drexel expects nearly 3,150 students at the six-week fall census, Thimba said.

The upcoming class will also be the largest and most academically-talented class in Drexel’s recent history. The academic profile of the class surpasses the record set last year of 590-710 in math and 580-670 in critical reading SAT scores. The average SAT score increased over 10 points from the previous class, Thimba said.

Thimba also states that the incoming freshman class includes a one percent increase in historically underrepresented, such as Native American, students. International students have remained at 10.5 percent of the total student body.

Drexel has received nearly 3,000 applications for Fall 2019 transfer admission and has already admitted 1,455 candidates. They have received 561 enrollment deposits for transfer students. This number represents 52 percent of the admit for transfer students and a 38.6 percent yield rate.

The upcoming class is paving a way for Drexel to grow as it has for the past three years and will add more diversity, academic strength and will continue to push records.