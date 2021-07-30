After Philly and CDC’s announcement, Drexel strongly recommends — but doesn’t require – mask use indoors for vaccinated students | The Triangle

Due to the increase in COVID-19 presence and the rampant Delta variant, the city of Philadelphia announced an official recommendation July 22 for all persons — including those already vaccinated — to wear masks in all indoor spaces.

The metropolitan has experienced an uptick in average daily COVID-19 cases, increasing to 74 cases per day over the last two weeks, the City of Philadelphia announced July 26. However, throughout the rest of the country, COVID-19 is on a rampage. As of July 27, the United States has suffered a seven-day average of COVID cases of 56,635, where it was 35,058 cases a week before.

Drexel sent an email to its community members Tuesday morning regarding its official stance on masking within the University campus. Staying consistent with the Philadelphia Department of Health, the University encourages vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, and requires unvaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors at all times in addition to weekly COVID-19 screenings. It also advises Drexel staff, faculty and students carry a mask with them at all times.

To help students, new signs will be placed across campus on buildings to reflect the new recommendations.

Drexel admits that the COVID-19 guidelines may be difficult to track, stating that, “We recognize these may be confusing guidelines at a time of changing science.” However, the university is maintaining regulations to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere to the entire community. COVID-19 cases are extremely low within the campus, the university has also required that all students receive the vaccine before returning to campus in the upcoming fall term.