What’s going on off campus in Arts and Entertainment this fall | The Triangle

It’s finally starting to feel like fall, which means that it’s time for some spooky and fun fall activities and events! Here is a list of some off-campus upcoming events that will keep you entertained throughout the season.

Oct. 19 to 20 — Philadelphia Open Studios Tours

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday mark the second weekend of the yearly Philadelphia Open Studios Tours, a two-weekend long event where local artists welcome the general public into their studio space. Saturday, Oct. 19, will feature Northwest Philadelphia artists, and West Philadelphia artists will open their studios on Sunday, Oct. 20. There will also be a variety of workshops, demos and art exhibitions available to anyone interested. Studio maps and further information about open spaces can be found at https://www.philaopenstudios.org.

Oct. 4 to Nov. 4 — Waterfront Arts Ghost Ship Installation

On Race Street Pier, there is a new mysterious three-dimensional projection above the water. This is “Ghost Ship,” a 90-foot long light and water installation that is making its North American Debut. Visible between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. every night until Nov. 4, the Ghost Ship serves to educate the public about the complex history of the Delaware River. Viewers can learn about Philadelphia’s connection to the Delaware River in the 1800s with the self-guided audio tour available at the site. This installation is free to view and open to the public, so if you want to take an evening trip to the Race Street Pier, this installation is worth the visit. More information can be found at https://www.delawareriverwaterfront.com.

Oct. 22 — Designs for Different Futures

Have you ever considered what the technology of the future will look like? Starting on Oct. 22, The Philadelphia Museum of Art will be showing “Designs for Different Futures,” a series of inventions for future that may never occur. This exhibition will have pieces from various artists that represent what they envision the future will hold. Some of these designs will be aspirational, others will be preparing for the worst, but all pieces will be an imaginative take on how humans will use technology to adapt to the changing world. This exhibition will be open until March 8, 2020, so you have plenty of time to check it out.

Oct 24 to 25 — Philly POPS Nightmare Before Christmas

If you enjoy stop-motion animation and want to get into the spooky spirit before Halloween, this is the event for you! The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the main character Jack Skellington as he tries to bring Christmas to Halloweentown. The Philly POPS will be playing live music accompanying the classic Tim Burton film this year at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 25. Discounted tickets are available through Drexel’s Campus Activities Board for only $20, but full-price tickets can also be purchased through https://www.phillypops.org.

Nov 8. — Hobo Johnson and Mom Jeans. at The Fillmore

Any fans of emo or punk music will be excited to hear that these two notable artists will be performing in Philadelphia this November. Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers are going on tour debuting their third studio album, “The Fall of Hobo Johnson.” Frontman Frank Lopes is from Sacramento, California, and his group gained notoriety after a video for NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest went viral. Mom Jeans. are also from California and released their second album “Puppy Love” in 2018. The group formed at UC Berkeley in 2014 and has gained popularity on Bandcamp for their emo sound. Both VIP and general admission tickets for the show are available online at https://www.thefillmorephilly.com.