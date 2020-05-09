Networks team up for ‘One World: Together at Home’ special | The Triangle

While many artists are singing from their mansions and speaking about how we’re all in this together, other artists are putting their voice and impact where their mouths. “One World: Together at Home” was a televised celebration that raised a total of $127.9 million, providing $55.1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million to local and regional responders. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert joined forces across numerous networks, broadcasting across the world to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO.

The curator for this event, Lady Gaga, started the show with a bright piano rendition of “Smile.” Her performance was an immediate mood booster. Her singing was perfect, complemented with a soft lit candle atop her white piano. While there are many tragedies involved with COVID-19, this event’s purpose was to inspire hope, spread courage and give the strength needed to continue social distancing for everybody’s health. Doctors shared stories about the love shown between family members, making for another warm moment of the show.

Elton John sang “I’m Still Standing” from his glistening black piano, sporting rose colored glasses, a bright pink shirt and a blue blazer. He was very enthusiastic about the performance, indicated by his smile radiating off the piano. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sang a mesmerizing duet of “What a Wonderful World.” Lizzo sang an intimate yet strong gospel performance of “A Change is Gonna Come.” John Legend performed a virtual duet of “Stand By Me” featuring Sam Smith; both showcased their impressive vocal control.

Other featured artists include Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Usher, The Roots, Maluma, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Keith Urban, Burna Boy, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Taylor Swift and many others!

Celebrities also gave messages of hope to the audience. Featured speakers included Ellen Degeneres, Amy Poehler, Beyonce (who spat facts about COVID-19 fatal cases disproportionately impacting the African American community), LL Cool J, Alicia Keys and more. World leaders, such as the Secretary General of the United Nations, spoke about working towards a global cease fire in hopes of building a fairer world for global citizens.

The show ended with a performance featuring Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend, all singing “The Prayer.” The vocal talent of this line up does not need any elaboration. Lang Lang played the piano with grace and poise while Celine’s voice was gentle; Andrea and Gaga sang with power, with John Legend rounding out the lower register.

Thanks were given to the many companies and charity organizations for their generous donations throughout the night. Children were given warm messages from Sesame Street Characters about how to correctly process their feelings about the global crisis, and Spongebob Squarepants gave lessons on the proper way to wash your hands. Slideshows of different people around the world finding fun ways to pass the time at home served as a great reminder that none of us are in this alone. One of the best parts of this event was its emphasis on kindness, humanity and collaboration. Lady Gaga did a fantastic job with this event; it raised spirits and raised money from those who have the privilege to give. Stay strong. Stay safe.