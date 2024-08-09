The Triangle’s 2024 mid-year album picks | The Triangle

Photo by Sydney Rowley | The Triangle

2024 has already proven to be a dynamic year for music, with a wide range of albums gaining popularity across all genres. Whether you’re drawn to high-energy pop, reflective R&B or genre-blending classics, the year has something to offer for every listener. Here are some of the notable albums from this year so far:

Charli XCX, “BRAT“

It is never too late to have a brat summer if you have not enjoyed this album yet. Charli XCX’s latest album “BRAT” is a rebellious, edgy, high-energy blend of hyperpop and punk. The album’s production is stellar, helmed by Charli’s frequent collaborators A. G. Cook and EasyFun. Even Vice President Kamala Harris joined the trend by heavily incorporating Brat elements in her presidential election campaign.

Listen to: “360,” “So I,” “Girl, so confusing,” “Apple”

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter“

Ever since Beyoncé dropped her self-titled fifth album in 2013 without prior announcement, she has remained a central figure in popular culture. “Cowboy Carter” is a bold response to the criticism Beyoncé faced after performing her country single “Daddy Lessons” at the 2016 Country Music Awards where she was dismissed as a “pop artist.” The album also dives into the complicated relationship between race and genre in American music. Overall, it blends diverse genres, including country, R&B, blues, folk, rock and roll, pop, psychedelic soul and hip-hop. It truly shows her versatility and continued relevance in the music industry.

Listen to: “DOLLY P,” “TEXAS HOLD EM’,” “JOLENE,” “YA YA,” “SPAGHETTI”

Billie Eilish, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT“

Billie Eilish has undergone significant artistic shifts—from her debut bedroom-pop to the old-school-inspired “Happier Than Ever.” Released on May 17, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” marks her third studio album. The 10-song album reflects her coming-of-age and self-reflection. It shows the person she is now and the person she could become. Overall, the album is bold, brilliant and somewhat brighter. At the end of “BLUE,” Eilish leaves us with a tantalizing question: “When can I hear the next one?” It’s a question that lingers, much like the album itself, promising more to come.

Listen to: “SKINNY,” “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” “WILDFLOWER,” “THE GREATEST”

Taylor Swift, “The Tortured Poets Department“

One of the most awaited albums, of course. This is one of Swift’s most introspective and candid projects. The dual album shows her commitment to exploring every single facet of her artistic vision. The album features some great collaborations including artists like Post Malone, Florence + the Machine and more. Even if it does not clinch Album of the Year, it has undoubtedly cemented its place in the hearts of fans and critics alike.

Listen: “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “Florida!!! (Ft. Florence + the Machine),” “Fortnight (Ft. Post Malone),” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and so many more!!!”

Vampire Weekend, “Only God Was Above Us“

In the late 2000s, Vampire Weekend was an easy target for criticism: many found the privilege of the Ivy League aesthetic appalling. Their music so far is often drawn from a more nostalgic set of influences. “Only God Was Above Us” marks a significant evolution for Vampire Weekend. While it may not be a conventional chart-topper, its artistic merit is undeniable. The cover—a rusting subway carriage—sets the tone for an ode to 20th-century New York, a time of endless possibility now painfully out of reach. This album is not about looking back; it is about existing on its own terms. It shows that they have moved beyond nostalgia.

Listen to: “Gen-X Cops,” “Capricorn,” “Classical”

Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism“

Released four years after her disco-infused hit album “Future Nostalgia,” “Radical Optimism” marks a new chapter for Dua Lipa. The cover art features her in the ocean —seemingly calm despite a looming great white shark— gracefully weathering chaos. This time, Lipa’s fans questioned the overall cohesiveness of the album and felt like she could have either omitted some of the mismatched tracks or crafted more songs to bridge their tone with the rest of the album. But overall, the album does have its moment to shine and definitely shows her growth as an artist and willingness to experiment with this one. The album blends neo-psychedelia, dance-pop and ABBA-esque melodies.

Listen to: “Training Season,” “Houdini,” “End Of An Era”

Zack Bryan, “The Great American Bar Scene“

Released on July 4, Zach Bryan’s “The Great American Bar Scene” captures an underlying acceptance of life’s struggles. Through 18 tracks, Bryan continues his trend of exploring themes of youth, success and introspection. Some reviewers appreciate the authenticity and emotional resonance of Bryan’s music. However, others find it somewhat familiar, with Bryan settling into a groove similar to his previous work. Overall, Zack Bryan is an up-and-coming fan favorite artist and regardless of the shortcomings, the album’s lyrics and the collaboration with Springsteen do deliver some justice.

Listen to: “American Nights,” “Northern Thunder,” “Great American Bar Scene”

Ariana Grande, “Eternal Sunshine“

Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Eternal Sunshine,” released on March 8. Inspired by the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Grande wants to wipe her mind clean. The 13 tracks truly show her emotional rollercoaster, ending each song with a voice note of reassurance, talking about her journey toward acceptance. Overall, the R&B-pop really blends her personal introspects with her musical creativity.

Listen to: “intro (end of the world),” “i wish i hated you,” “imperfect for you,” “the boy is mine,” “yes, and?”

Future & Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You“

Future and Metro Boomin’s latest collaboration, “We Don’t Trust You,” invites listeners into a world of excess, desire and unapologetic indulgence. Whether he is reflecting on love, wealth or inner demons, his voice resonates. Kendrick Lamar’s surprise appearance on “Like That” elevates the album. Some critics argue that the album overstays its welcome. At an hour long, it tests listeners’ attention spans.

Listen to: “We Still Don’t Trust You,” “Right 4 You,” “Gracious,” “Like That”