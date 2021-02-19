The “To All the Boys” series is not forever

Netflix has once again made its viewers feel either incredibly single or incredibly appreciative of their significant other with the release of “To All The Boys: Always and Forever” on Feb. 12. It is the third and final movie adapted from the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” book series, written by Jenny Han. Throughout the movie, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) navigate the troubles of college acceptances and figure out how to maintain their relationship while in college.

The movie depicts the classic storyline of distance standing between two high school sweethearts and the question of whether they will defeat that distance. Lara Jean ultimately has to decide if she will go to Stanford with Peter as they planned or follow her own wants and dreams. The film does a mediocre job of depicting college acceptances and the struggles of couples juggling the concept of a long-distance relationship. It provides a cliche ending for the hopeless romantics out there, but the sappiness between Lara Jean and Peter may have some viewers turning off the film or mindlessly scrolling through their phones for a portion of it.

There are many plot holes in the movie. The gaps between this movie and the second in the series are more than evident. The entire movie is about this inevitable distance Lara Jean and Peter will experience, but there are background storylines as well that do not have enough detail.

Viewers catch a glimpse into the relationship between Peter and his dad this time around and are taken on Peter’s journey of forgiveness towards him. There is also much love in the air around characters who are not in the main couple. Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) finds a love interest of her own in Korea. Dr. Dan Covey (John Corbett) furthers his relationship with love interest Trina Rothschild (Sarayu Blue). However, these side storylines feel rushed.

The “To All the Boys” movies are known for their underlying themes of sisterly love. But the sisters aren’t together for much of this movie at all, and when they are, it is more of a montage than anything meaningful.

The movie conveys the message of prioritizing what one wants and not settling for something to please someone else. It shows that breaking plans is a part of life, and that it is okay. Another theme of the movie is that a person will go to great lengths for the person that they love, though this does not reflect a sizable portion of high school relationships. But a rom-com wouldn’t be a rom-com if it didn’t set extremely high expectations for love and make everything work out in the end.

It is not the best ending to the series, but it’s still worth a watch.