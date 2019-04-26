The highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Endgame’ | The Triangle

After over a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga has come to a close, and “Avengers: Endgame” was the perfect ending. Fans of the comics and movies alike will not only be thoroughly satisfied but pleasantly surprised by the story written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A story which features a dynamic plot, countless memorable moments and interesting variations to the heroes we know and love, “Avengers: Endgame” explores the aftermath of Infinity War and asks how far would one go to avenge the loved ones they lost.

Though it’s not an action-packed movie from start to finish, “Avengers: Endgame” began more like a heart-wrenching drama that dives into the lives of the remaining heroes and explores the ways they learn to move on following the aftermath of “Avengers: Infinity War.” The film asked: who would want to keep trying to save their loved ones who were turned to ash, and who may just want to move on and try to heal from their loss? Questions like these cannot be solved with super intelligence, strength or magic; the answers reside in the moral ground where the hero stands and is based on the relationships they are personally willing to risk.

While most of the heroes in this film are shown at their peak, some are thrown to the side for comedic gags. I was expecting to see all of the heroes at their peak performance, ready to display the anger and vengeance they have for the loved ones they lost, but unfortunately this is not the case. Yes, this is a Marvel film, and they don’t like to take themselves too seriously, but I wished for this saga finale a more serious view when showcasing the greatest of good against the worst of evil.

Comedy can do a lot of good for storytelling, but “Avengers: Endgame” didn’t seem to understand the importance of finding a balance between anguish and comedy. During the first hour of the film, stark (no pun intended) changes in the tone were more off-putting than uplifting. “Avengers: Infinity War” did a much better job at balancing the seriousness of the situation with the comedic relief necessary for the audience.

Do not go into this movie expecting to understand how it will play out. The “Avengers: Endgame” trailer did a fantastic job and subverted almost all of my expectations. Real consequences were presented and interesting plot devices worked to not only keep the story moving but answer some very tough questions about how the Avengers will to do whatever it takes to avenge the fallen. With a three-hour run time, I still found that some plot points were rushed or not fully fleshed out. This could be forgiven, however, due to such a large cast and number of stories being told. With that being said, it is important to note that rewatching the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be beneficial for fans given some great scenes that hark back on the heroes’ previous endeavors.

The audience fell silent for the last hour of the movie, jaws wide open, as they witnessed the best battle in superhero cinema history. Team-ups that fans know and love elevated themselves into a new realm of power while other heroes joined forces in some surprising and very exciting ways. Having goosebumps for the last hour is the only way I could describe my experience in the theater. The saddest moment of the final battle was understanding that it must come to an end.

I invited my Marvel-fan roommate Will Pearson to see “Avengers: Endgame” with me. “Comic books never end. Their nature allows them to carry on characters and stories forever. The fact that Endgame could give us a satisfying ending to such important and beloved characters after so long feels special to me,” he noted after seeing the film.

“Avengers: Endgame” has closed a chapter 11 years in the making, a chapter where fans had gotten to know, grow old with and love dozens of characters who taught them the importance of family, strength and perseverance. And although some heroes’ stories ended in “Avengers: Endgame,” many others began in ways that kept fans from morning the loss of the present and instead looking with hope toward the future, looking towards the endgame.