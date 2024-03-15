Ten movies to watch this Women’s History Month | The Triangle

Photo by Universal Pictures Home Video | Press Kit

This March, we celebrate Women’s History Month. It is a time to honor the superwomen who have positively shaped this country and to empower the women we are all personally inspired by today. On the theme of celebration, it is good to remember that celebrating someone does not always need to look like building a bronze statue or planning an extravagant festival. The essence of celebration is to first acknowledge the work someone has done and then to enjoy doing it. And one enjoyable way you could honor women this month could be through…movies!

Here is a list of ten fantastic movies that may be for you.

1. “Hidden Figures “(2016):

Where can I watch it?

Disney +, Amazon Prime, Hulu

What is it about?

“Hidden Figures” highlights the discrimination Black women faced in the workplace in 1960s America, where segregation and sexism were normalized. Powerful women, acted by Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer lead the fight for equality and pull out a seat at a white, male-dominated table. They inspire women to believe they can be strong, formidable and capable facilitators of change in contexts that stack the odds against you.

2. “This Changes Everything” (2018)

Where can I watch it?

Apple TV

What is it about?

“This Changes Everything” is an eye-opening documentary that sheds light on the gender disparities and systemic sexism that exist in the Hollywood film industry that continue to affect women. Various actresses, directors and screenwriters like Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes share their experiences working in an environment that made it harder for women to succeed.

3. “He Named Me Malala” (2015)

Where can I watch it?

Apple TV

What is it about?

This documentary/drama narrates the journey of Malala Yousafzai becoming a young activist and advocate for education and children’s rights. After escaping persecution from the Taliban, she decides to use her voice to help women and youth gain power and agency.

4. “The Color Purple” (2023)

Where can I watch it?

Amazon Prime

What is it about?

The newest adaptation of “The Color Purple” tells the story of 14-year-old Celie who navigates living in rural Georgia in a world where she is treated as inferior to men. After being arranged to marry a man who diminishes her spirit and womanhood, the audience witnesses Celie use the women around her as inspiration to take her freedom and confidence back.

5. “On the Basis of Sex” (2018)

Where can I watch it?

Amazon Prime, Apple TV

What is it about?

Based on a true story, “On the Basis of Sex” places a spotlight on Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Ruth, a lawyer and new mother, vocalizes her thoughts on the flaws that existed within the law discrimination system that was on the basis of sex. However, beyond the court and her contributions to changing the law, the film also weaves itself into a story of love, an ode to the power of family and a letter of sheer resilience.

6. “Bombshell” (2019)

Where can I watch it?

Amazon Prime, Apple TV

What is it about?

Based on a true story, “Bombshell” is a comedy/thriller that follows the journey of three incredible women who stood up to the man who claimed to be responsible for their fame. Together, they anchor one of America’s top news networks. It’s funny, provocative, well-produced and ties in the ultimate message of the power of sisterhood.

7. “Chisholm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed” (2004)

Where can I watch it?

Amazon Prime, Apple TV

What is it about?

This documentary highlights the presidential campaign of a black congresswoman named Shirley Chisholm. The beauty of this story lies in Shirley’s courage to aim for the highest office in the country. She does this despite the intersecting facets of her identity that didn’t fit her into the status quo.

8. “Dumplin’” (2018)

Where can I watch it?

Netflix

What is it about?

Released in 2018, this musical comedy is all about body positivity and was created to uplift youth. Despite not fitting into the conventional beauty standard, Willowdean, played by Danielle Macdonald, signs up for a beauty pageant after a family tragedy. Through her courage, she revolutionizes what we consider to be the perfect standard of beauty and pageantry.

9. “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

Where can I watch it?

Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

What is it about?

Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, we watch two powerful women be formidable forces in the workplace. They are ambitious, confident and fashionable and their assistant-boss relationship makes for an award-winning production.

10. “ Becoming” (2020)

Where can I watch it?

Netflix

What is it about?

Michelle Obama.