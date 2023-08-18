Post Malone’s Austin: A bold and honest exploration of artistic revolution | The Triangle

Photo by Satvik Tripathi | The Triangle

Post Malone, the chart-topping rapper and singer, has never been one to avoid experimentation. With the release of his fifth studio album “Austin,” he continues to challenge the boundaries of his musical artistry, inviting listeners into a world of haunting honesty and introspection. Moreover, he christened the album with his birth name, symbolizing a profound rebirth in his artistic journey.

Austin’s significant departure from Malone’s previous works is evident from the album’s opening track. The acoustic-driven “Don’t Understand” sets the tone with its raw vulnerability as Malone admits, “I don’t understand why you like me so much / Cause I don’t like myself.” This newfound lyrical openness carries throughout the entire record, revealing the artist’s personal and reflective side.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Post Malone revealed that becoming a father and moving to the quieter Salt Lake City changed his perspective. This shift is palpable in the album, as it showcases a decelerated tempo and a preference for live instrumentation, reflected in his recent “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, on which he was accompanied by a live orchestra band. By choosing to play guitar on every song and releasing a feature-less album for the first time, Malone offers fans a more intimate and stripped-back experience.

The album fuses elements of alt-rock, gospel, 80s vibe and pure pop, showcasing a diverse range of musical influences. Posty’s exploration of new creative directions is a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of his artistry. “Austin” ventures beyond the rap style of the Beerbongs & Bentley era. It offers a captivating fusion of various genres, presenting fresh and exceptional melodies.

The album presents a poignant narrative of self-reflection and introspection. Tracks like “Something Real” and “Chemical” delve into opulent sins, heart-wrenching struggles and a search for meaning. Despite the cutting subject matter, the album’s intricate production serves as a bittersweet antidote, adding a spoonful of sugar to help the bitterness go down. It is like he is trying to tell a story while keeping a happy face.

Malone’s co-production with acclaimed creators Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, Max Martin and Rami Yacoub brings out the best in the artist, allowing him to shine in this new artistic direction. The collaboration with Martin and Yacoub on tracks like “Sign Me Up” and “Enough Is Enough” showcases a fruitful synergy that has resulted in some of the album’s most challenging and rewarding music.

More than an album, “Austin” is a testament to Post Malone’s growth as an artist and his willingness to embrace change. By slowing down and taking a thoughtful look back at his journey, he has delivered an album that resonates with fans on a deeper level. It explores life’s vices and the search for peace, wrapped in a musical package that captivates and moves the listener.

Tracks like “Green Thumb” highlight Malone’s pop prowess, where his vocals sound clear, and his lyrical treatise on love, inner growth and the fragility of life evokes a solemn reaction. Sharp metaphors are layered over timeless and stirring orchestration, leaving a lasting impact on the listener.

“Austin” eloquently demonstrates the potency of musical vulnerability. Malone lays bare his struggles, inner demons and longing for something genuine, creating an emotional connection that transcends mere entertainment. The album’s introspective themes are buoyed by Post Malone’s signature genre-blending skills, making “Austin” an intricate and mesmerizing listen from start to finish. The last song on the record, “Laugh It Off,” adds a perfect ending to the story Malone has shared throughout his album and ends the record with some strong instrumentation.

Post Malone’s “Austin” is a bold and honest step in the artist’s evolution. With its haunting introspection, stripped-back approach and musical diversity, the album showcases a Post Malone that is not only unafraid to delve into uncharted waters but also skilled enough to master that art. “Austin” proves that slowing down and embracing change can lead to creative brilliance, and it solidifies Malone’s place as a boundary-pushing force in contemporary pop music. As listeners embark on this musical journey with Post Malone, they are treated to a cathartic experience that leaves a lasting impact and elevates the artist to new heights of artistry and emotional resonance.

Listeners should not confine themselves solely to rap and trendy tunes. Instead, they should approach music with an open mind and heart, embracing the beauty of soul-stirring melodies that delve into the profound aspects of life and the trials of a genuine person.

Top Five Picks: