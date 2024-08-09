Post Malone goes country with F-1 Trillion | The Triangle

Photo courtesy of DeShaun Craddock | Flickr

Back in 2016, up-and-coming rapper Post Malone took the world by storm with the release of his first studio album, “Stoney.” The album was very well received, and by 2018 he was releasing music that was not just popular but topping charts and winning awards across multiple countries. There was a time when one could not listen to the radio without a popular Post Malone song turning on. However, with his past two studio albums “Twelve Karat Toothache” and “AUSTIN,” Post Malone did not receive the attention that his previous albums had garnered. While this outcome shocked many, what truly left audiences stunned was an announcement stating that Post was turning to country music.

The news came out of left field. Post Malone and country artist Morgan Wallen captivated the Internet with a new song, “I Had Some Help,” at the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 28, 2024. The song was an immediate success, with fans asking for the song to be released immediately. On May 10, the song hit streaming platforms and rocketed up the charts. It became practically impossible to scroll through social media without hearing a snippet of the single. With the popularity of the song, many were calling for Post to “go country” full time, and go country he did.

On June 18, Post revealed that he had an album coming out titled “F-1 Trillion” on June 18. The announcement on his Instagram page received over one million likes, and the hype was only furthered when he released the second single off the album, “Pour Me a Drink” featuring Blake Shelton three days later. Fans raved about the fantastic collaborations that were being crafted as Post brought his melodic voice and other stars added their country charm. One of the best parts of his collaborations was the genuine, fun energy that Post and his features seemed to feel.

The fun did not stop there. With an album release date of Aug. 16 and many feeling that “F-1 Trillion” would be the anthem of the summer, Post decided to give the fans an extra treat – a third single. The song, titled “Guy For That,” featured Luke Combs and debuted on July 26. The upbeat song sported memorable hooks and a unique camaraderie between Post and Combs. The final single truly solidified the excitement for the album.

With catchy country beats along with Post’s familiar sound, the artist has done a phenomenal job uniting two genres in a way many anticipated would never work. For most, country and rap were two genres that could never relate, let alone morph together. Fans are not the only ones excited about this innovative collaboration, as many popular country artists have decided to get in on the new genre. “F-1 Trillion” is set to have some big names on the tracks, including Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, and Brad Paisley. Luke Combs is even set to be featured on a second song, “Missin’ You Like This.”

While the album is sure to make a splash, the tour will be even more energetic. The North American leg is set to kick off on Sept. 8 in Utah, and the party is coming to Pennsylvania on Sept. 20 and 25. Fans are already anticipating surprise guests, energetic performances, and maybe even teases of new or unreleased country songs. With the days until the album release flying by, now is the perfect time to stream the first three singles with the volume up and the windows down. Will “F-1 Trillion” be the album to put Post Malone back at number one, or will it redefine the country genre forever?