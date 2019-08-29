Made in America returns to Philly headlined by Travis Scott and Cardi B | The Triangle

For the eighth year in a row, Made in America is returning to Philly. The Jay-Z curated music festival will be back at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31 and September 1. This year the fest will be headlined by rappers Travis Scott and Cardi B.

In August of last year, Scott released his platinum-selling album “Astroworld” to massive fan-fare. The album birthed the massive single “Sicko Mode” and led Scott around the country in the “Wish You Were Here” stadium tour. Scott is known for his eccentric performances, such as bringing a full-sized rollercoaster on his last tour and performing while riding upside down. There might not be any carnival rides at Made, but Scott’s performance is sure to be a thrill-ride.

Cardi B rose to prominence in 2017 with her single Bodak Yellow. She capitalized on this success by releasing her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” last year, garnering major praise and winning the Grammy for “Best Rap Album.” Since then, Cardi has released a handful of singles and will make her feature film debut in “Hustlers,” due out on September 13. Cardi will bring her captivating energy to the main stage this Labor Day.

Made in America was almost at a new location this year for the first time. In 2018, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the festival would have to find a new location, due to complaints from neighbors. But Jay-Z worked with the mayor to come to an agreement and let the festival remain on the premises. The Parkway is a great location for the festival, as festival-goers get to experience music right in front of the beautiful art museum.

Made in America will bring a lot of great talent to stage. Philly-native Tierra Whack will bring her own brand of quirky hip-hop to the festival. Whack released her unique album “Whack World” last year, where every song was exactly one minute long. Gritty street rapper Freddie Gibbs and veteran producer Madlib are linking up on stage, fresh off of their sophomore effort “Bandana.” Lil Uzi Vert, another Philly native, will be back at Made for the first time in three years. Lizzo will also be in attendance, her third concert in Philadelphia this year alone.

There’s more than just rap and hip-hop at Made in America, however. Coming from across the pond, British crooners James Blake and Jorja Smith will bring their smooth R&B to the festival. Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, renowned for attention-grabbing music festival sets, will grace the stage, hot off of the release of the sultry “Ventura.” Kaytranada, the funky DJ and producer from Canada, will make a rare appearance at this festival.

Beyond music, Made in America has a lot to offer. Food trucks and stands will be scattered around the festival, with cuisines ranging from sweet treats to burgers to tacos. For those more community-minded, Made has partnered with the Cause Village, an area where you can learn more about charities. The ACLU of Pennsylvania is the official charity partner of Made, and a portion of ticket sales will go towards the REFORM Alliance, a partnership between Jay Z and Philly rapper Meek Mill that raise awareness on prison reform.

Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster, with special promotions available for Tidal and Mastercard users. Make sure you start your Labor Day weekend off with a bang at Made in America.